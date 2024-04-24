David E. Kelley is keeping the hope of another season alive for fans of Big Little Lies -- but staying real about the challenges standing in the way.

The 11-time Emmy winner walked the carpet at a premiere screening of his new Netflix series, A Man In Full, at the TUDUM Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and he spoke to ET's Cassie DiLaura about a number of his beloved projects -- including the hit HBO series that fans are still hoping gets a third season.

"There's a lot of people talking about it," Kelley said with a laugh, when asked if a script has been written for a possible season 3. "But it's a very, very busy schedule [to make work]."

The acclaimed drama series stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, Zoë Kravitz and Meryl Streep, to name a few.

"So if you could lasso all that talent, everybody would love to do it, it's a great team," Kelley said. "[But] there's some logistical challenges between now and then."

Ultimately, however, Kelley he definitely still hopes they'll be able to come together and make it work.

Meanwhile, Kidman is working with Kelley once again for the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers -- in which she stars as Masha Dmitrichenko, the founder of a new age resort that isn't opposed to using psychoactive hallucinogens as part of its health and wellness routines.

"I've been bound to secrecy, to not give away story points," Kelley said. "But the micro-dosing is still going on, so the behavior will be wild."

He also praised the performance of series star Kidman, quipping, "I think she's got a career if she sticks to it. She's pretty good."

David E. Kelley, Regina King and Jeff Daniels attend Netflix's special screening of "A Man In Full" in Los Angeles on April 24, 2024. - Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

While fans wait for those projects, Kelley is gearing up for the release of his new Netflix series, A Man In Full, which stars Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane, William Jackson Harper, Tom Pelphrey, and Lucy Liu.

In the show, Daniels stars as Charlie Croker, a real estate tycoon who must fight his way back to the top after bankruptcy and legal woes.

"It was a lot of fun [to work on]," Kelley shared. "It started with the book. The book was a lot of fun and I think that the team that it assembled really signed up for it."

With Kelley serving as creator and showrunner, Oscar winner Regina King and veteran TV director Thomas Schlamme signed on to direct, with each helming three episodes a piece.

"With Regina and Tommy directing and then Jeff Daniels inhabiting Charlie Croker, we had a lot of fun," Kelley added.

A Man In Full premieres May 2 on Netflix.

