Demi Lovato is sharing how “renewed” she feels following a trip to Israel, where she was baptized in the Jordan River.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from her trip and open up about the life-changing experience.

“I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors,” she captioned a slideshow of images showing her embracing someone in the water and visiting local sites. “When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes.”

“There is something absolutely magical about Israel,” she continued. “I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God … something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me … to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life.”

Lovato added that time away had revitalized her heart and soul.

“This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul,” she wrote. “I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel 💗.”

Lovato also shared photos from Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in Jerusalem.

“My heart was absolutely broken in Yad Vashem,” she wrote. “This was such a beautiful tribute and a reminder that we can never forget.”

She then posted an adorable snap with a young girl that she met at a non-profit in Jerusalem.

“While I was over there I fell in love with this little beauty at the Shalva National Center,” she captioned the pic of the two. “What an amazing center for children with special needs 💗.”

She was also captured in a video posted on Twitter, meeting with musicians who reportedly competed in a Eurovision contest.

Demi Lovato meeting Shalva, a musical band of eight musicians, all of them live with some degree of disability. The band were contestants in Rising Star to the Eurovision 2019 in Israel. pic.twitter.com/gMre3DolWh — Demi Lovato News (@demetriaaalove) September 22, 2019

