Demi Lovato is opening up about her whirlwind romance with fiancé Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.

In a heartwarming interview on The Drew Barrymore Show's Valentine's Day special, the 31-year-old singer couldn't contain her joy as she shared intimate details about their relationship journey, from their serendipitous meeting to their recent engagement.

During the show, Lovato reminisced about the moment she first laid eyes on the 32-year-old Canadian singer at a recording studio, confessing to instantly developing a crush.

"It's really hard to meet people these days," she confessed to host Drew Barrymore, adding, "So to be able to walk into a creative space and find someone that you instantly had a crush on!"

The GRAMMY nominee even admitted to excitedly texting her friends about the "hottest guy" she encountered, seeking their advice on what to do next. After initially building a friendship over several months, their connection blossomed into a deep love, culminating in Lovato's grand romantic gesture on Jutes' birthday, which solidified their relationship.

As the conversation delved deeper, Barrymore facilitated a playful exchange between Lovato and Jutes, allowing the latter to ask some revealing questions. Lovato couldn't help but gush about their unique bond, describing how they embrace their goofy sides when they're alone.

She particularly highlighted their penchant for spontaneous silly dances while brushing their teeth, showcasing the fun-loving dynamic of their relationship.

When asked about their dream date, Lovato expressed that anywhere with Jutes is perfect for her, underscoring their genuine affection for one another.

In a lighthearted moment, Barrymore diverted from relationship talk to ask Lovato an offbeat question about pickles, asking if she would “rather eat pickles, drink pickle juice or freeze the pickles into popsicles.”

“You know, I am a big fan of the pickle juice popsicles, I may have to go with those,” Lovato said.

The couple's engagement, announced in December, marked a significant milestone in their love story. Lovato took to Instagram to express her elation, describing the proposal as the "best night of my life" and expressing excitement about marrying her "best friend." Jutes reciprocated the sentiment on his social media channels, professing his love and gratitude for his fiancée.

Following their intimate engagement, the couple celebrated their love with family at one of their favorite restaurants, solidifying their commitment to each other amid a backdrop of warmth and affection.

