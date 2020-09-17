Shade up for the summer at the Amazon Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. But act fast, because the deals at this Amazon fashion event end soon.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Sale.



If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs in the Big Style Sale. Prices are as low as $13.94 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban have also slashed prices for the Amazon Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top sunglasses picks below and shop Amazon Big Style Sale Accessories here.

Erika Sunglasses from Ray-Ban

Coach Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses are 51% Off

Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses Coach Amazon Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses Coach This iconic pilot shape is inspired by frames of the past. The easy-to-wear design features a new 3D take on the iconic Horse and Carriage on its lens and adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These Coach sunglasses offer 100% UV protection. These sunnys are currently 51% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $166 $82.49 from Amazon

Square Sunglasses by Gucci are 47% Off

Square Sunglasses Gucci Amazon Square Sunglasses Gucci These Gucci Sunglasses feature a large square lens shape for Women. The temples are adorned by a prominent interlocking Gucci GG logo. These sunglasses are 47% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $375 $201.20 at Amazon

Polarized Sunglasses by SOJOS

New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses available in 20 colors

New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. These shades are currently 26% off so grab a pair now while they last! ORIGINALLY $194 $144

Square Cateye Sunglasses from Mosanana at 30% Off

Blaze Double Bridge Sunglasses by Ray-Ban available in five colors

Tortoiseshell Sunglasses from Tory Burch (Savvy shopper alert: The same style in black is just $74.99!)

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

