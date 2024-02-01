What do you do when someone vanishes into thin air after a great date? ET has an exclusive first look at a new BET+ original series that follows the misadventures of one woman determined to find answers when her dream date turns into a missing person's case.

Diarra From Detroit follows the titular divorcing schoolteacher (portrayed by series creator and star Diarra Kilpatrick) with a biting sense of humor who refuses to believe she's been ghosted by her rebound Tinder date, Chris. Instead, her search for the missing man pulls her into a decades-old mystery involving the Detroit underworld. As the case unfolds, her co-workers, friends and lovers become unlikely allies as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole.

ET's exclusive trailer shows Diarra as she first attempts to report her missing beau's disappearance to the police, but, just like her friends, the police officer is highly suspicious the schoolteacher has just been ditched after spending the night with Chris. But Diarra won't accept that for an answer and drags her friends on a wild goose chase for the one who got away -- literally.

"I'm not going nowhere without getting some motherf**king justice," she says in the two-minute video.

From trying to sneak into a high-stakes poker game to confronting her ex-husband, Diarra is going up against the odds in her desperate search for the man she had a "beautiful connection with."

Along with Kilpatrick, Diarra From Detroit's cast includes Phylicia Rashad, Morris Chestnut, DomiNque Perry, Claudia Logan, Bryan Terrell Clark, Shannon Wallace and Jon Chaffin.

David Zayas, Harry Lennix, Paul Ben-Victor, Bechir Sylvain, Kash Doll, John Salley, Icewear Vezzo, and Julio Macias will appear as recurring guest stars.

Kilpatrick executive produces alongside Kenya Barris for Khalabo Ink Society and Miles Orion Feldsott. Erynn Sampson serves as a producer, overseeing the project for Khalabo Ink Society.

Diarra From Detroit is slated to premiere on BET+ March 21.

