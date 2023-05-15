If you're been waiting for the right moment to update your smartphone, now is the time: the Discover Samsung savings event is here with deals on almost every best-selling device. You can save hundreds on smartphones such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold4, and enjoy discounts on accessories including smart watches and earbuds.

Shop Samsung Phone Deals

Now through Sunday, May 21, Samsung is hosting one of its largest savings events of the year, with deals on everything from Smart TVs and monitors to washing machines and vacuums. You can take advantage of these major sales all week long, plus check back regularly for Samsung's Deals of the Day — exclusive discounts that last for 24 hours only.

With an eligible trade-in, you can save up to $920 on a new smartphone or snag the Galaxy Watch5 for just $65. For even more savings, check out the best deals to shop during Discover Samsung and the best Samsung TVs to score on sale.

Below, we've rounded up the best deals on Galaxy phones, Galaxy Watches and accessories to shop during the Discover Samsung sale.

Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra You can earn up to $750 in trade-in credit toward the latest Galaxy S23 smartphone along with a $50 instant Samsung credit for up to $800 in savings. $1,380 $400 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 The Galaxy Z Fold4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. You'll get the biggest discount by trading in your current phone with savings up to $800 and an additional $120 in instant savings. You'll also have the option to add on the Galaxy Watch5 for only $50 more. $1,920 $1,000 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 No matter where you are, the S23's Adaptive Vision Booster adjusts your screen’s brightness while keeping your content looking amazing. Share every detail of life’s most share-worthy moments with the impressive 50MP high-resolution camera. $800 $60 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy S23+ Samsung Galaxy S23+ The S23 Plus comes with 4,700 mAh battery, so you can confidently binge-watch, game or surf the web without worrying about your phone dying. $1,000 $260 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. $1,000 $260 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy A54 5G Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Get the Galaxy A54 5G for just $100 with an eligible trade-in, complete with a crystal-clear display and fast-charging 5,000mAh battery. $450 $100 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy Buds2 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Get $30 off Galaxy Buds2 Pro and comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung. Save an extra $75 with an eligible audio trade-in. $230 $155 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy Watch5 Samsung Galaxy Watch5 An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. During Samsung's Discover Event, you can add on a charging dock for free. $280 $65 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Use the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 to keep track of your fitness routine, sleep cycle and a ton more. For a limited time, get up to $120 off in instant savings and $80 trade-in credit. $400 $280 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals on Samsung Washers and Dryers to Shop This Week

The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $800 Off Right Now

Discover Samsung Summer Event: Shop the Best Deals Right Now

The 10 Best TV Deals to Shop During the 2023 Discover Samsung Event

Samsung 8K TVs Are Up to $3,500 Off Ahead of the 2023 NBA Finals

Save Big on Samsung’s Mother’s Day Deals Before They’re Gone

Samsung's Top-Rated Washer & Dryer Set Is Nearly $1,900 Off Right Now

The 30 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Samsung, Keurig, Adidas and More