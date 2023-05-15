The 10 Best TV Deals to Shop During the Discover Samsung Summer Savings Event
The Discover Samsung savings event is back for summer 2023 with deals on everything from home appliances to smartphones, but one of the best items to snag on sale are Samsung's state-of-the-art TVs.
Now through Sunday, May 21, the tech retailer is offering up to $2,000 off best-selling televisions to create the at-home theater experience of your dreams.
One of the most popular TVs on sale during the Discover Samsung event is the viral Frame TV. Perfect for the interior design-obsessed who don't want to compromise their home's aesthetic, the innovative Frame doubles as wall art when not in use. It features a customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function that displays your favorite photos and art when turned off.
Another can't-miss feature of Discover Samsung is the Deals of the Day. These special savings last for 24 hours only, so be sure to check back regularly for exclusive sales. Right now, you can save up to $450 off 2023 Q80C QLED 4K TVs.
Below, check out the best TV deals to shop during the Discover Samsung event — now through Sunday, May 21. These products tend to sell out quickly, so take advantage of these savings before they're gone for good.
Right now, Samsung is offering deals on six sizes of the stylish Frame TV, from 43- to 85-inch. With its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, the Frame TV transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV.
Take 50% off the 65-inch QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. The nearly edge-to-edge display of this TV means you can watch distraction-free, while brilliant colors and a mini LED-powered picture make for the ultimate viewing experience.
With super precise LEDs that display incredible contrast even in sunlit rooms, this smart TV will make your home feel like a theater.
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat.
Save $500 and see your favorite content with incredible color, contrast, and upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with this TV's intelligent AI-based processor. Scene by scene, the Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses deep learning to analyze your content and optimize it with 4K upscaling.
Your favorite shows and movies come to life thanks to Quantum Mini LED and Dolby Atmos sound technology.
Displaying over a billion shades of color, this smart TV is equipped with Neo Quantum HDR that adapts contrast to best fit each scene.
One of our favorite features on The Serif is the Ambient Mode+ — it's like a live wallpaper for your TV. When you select Ambient Mode+, you can select between two different patterns that display on your TV screen. You don't have to deal with a boring old black screen when you aren't using your TV.
Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the Sero vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. Or let your phone take over your entire screen. Either way, The Sero rotates to make your entertainment a bit more entertaining. The Sero displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media full-screen without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV.
Enjoy $100 off the new S95C OLED 4K Smart TV with mesmerizing picture quality and a sleek LaserSlim design.
