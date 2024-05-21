The Discover Samsung Summer Sale is in full swing with new offers dropping every day this week. For today only, there is an unbeatable Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal that can save you up to $1,100 on the new smartphone.

Featuring big, AI-powered advancements, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is on sale and comes with double the storage. By trading in another phone for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you can save up to $750. Plus, you'll get a pair of Samsung's best wireless earbuds for free. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro normally cost $229, so don't miss out on this Discover Samsung deal before it's gone tomorrow.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts an ultra-durable titanium frame and a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with variable 120Hz refresh rate. It has a brighter 2,600-nit brightness and comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The new 5,000mAh battery offers longer life and also now has a quick charging features that gets you up to 65% capacity in just 30 minutes.

All three phones in the S24 range usher in the game-changing power of Galaxy AI. From type-less Google searching to live voice translating, organized note-taking and easy image editing, artificial intelligence takes the limelight on these new devices.

Samsung has collaborated with Google on the Galaxy S24 series to introduce optimized AI search capabilities with the exciting new Circle to Search, marking a milestone in the history of search as the first phone to debut the intuitive, gesture-driven tool. Just hold the home button and you'll be able to circle, highlight, or tap anything on the screen to get search results — like the name of the restaurant in the background of someone's photo in Instagram.

You can also speak foreign languages on the spot with Live Translate and experience convenient communication with near real-time voice translations — right through your Samsung Phone app.

This is the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal we've seen all year, so be sure to grab yours and save big before midnight tonight.

