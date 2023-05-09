Learning to speak a new language is tough, but can also be extremely fun — especially when you have a highly anticipated world travels planned this summer. When traveling abroad, even just having just a basic understanding of a language can be helpful. Rather than diving into a phrasebook on the plane, you could spend some time mastering a foreign language with the top-grossing language-learning app in the world, Babbel.

Babbel offers 14 language courses and more than 10,000 hours of content. With Babbel's 10 to 15-minute language lessons crafted for real-world use, you won't be taught random phrases, you'll learn with actual conversations crafted by real language experts—not AI like other popular apps. Even better, you can save up to 50% on Babbel subscriptions right now to start learning, stat.

Babbel Babbel Babbel Start speaking a new language in three weeks with the help of Babbel's revolutionary software. Sign up now to secure up to 50% off your 6-month, 12-month, or lifetime subscription. $90 $67 6 MONTHS Sign Up Now $599 $349 LIFETIME Sign Up Now

A lifetime subscription to Babbel gives you access to learn Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, and English. You'll be provided multiple ways of learning the language of your choice including lessons, podcasts, games, videos and articles. It also utilizes speech-recognition technology to ensure you are actually pronouncing words accurately like a local.

Developed by a team of over 100 expert linguists, Babbel's courses cover practical topics like transportation, dining, making friends, directions and so much more. You can also sign up for Babbel Live, which offers over 40 hours of live classes with the best teachers in the industry and gives unlimited access to the Babbel app.

It doesn't matter where you're at in your language learning journey, Babbel tailors your learning to comprehend new languages swiftly and confidently. Featuring short lessons and a variety of skill levels available, the program grows with you as you improve completely at your own pace.

The ability to communicate with a diverse range of people can seriously enrich your life. Still on the fence about subscribing to this revolutionary language learning system? Babbel offers a 20-day money-back guarantee if you're not fully satisfied, but we're certain you'll be plenty happy using this innovative tech.

Get Babbel Now

For more travel necessities, check out TikTok's carry-on packing hacks and the best luggage sales to shop for your next trip.

RELATED CONTENT:

Away Luggage Sale: Save Up to 40% on Suitcases and Travel Bags

Shop The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags

The Best Spring Luggage Sales to Shop Ahead of Your Next Trip

The Best Amazon Deals on Luggage Sets to Shop Now

Shop the Best Travel Gear for Summer Vacations

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Summer 2023, According to TikTok

Save 25% on Carry-On Luggage at Samsonite in Time for Your Next Trip

The Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals: Get 34% Off the JBL Charge 4