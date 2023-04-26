Shopping

The Best Travel Gear to Shop for Your Spring and Summer Vacations: Away Luggage, AirTags, Headphones and More

By Lauren Gruber
Whether you're visiting family or taking a little getaway, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this spring or summer. As stressful as travel can be, having the right gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible. From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel products to grab ahead of your next trip.

If your current suitcases have broken zippers or cracked exteriors, it's probably time to upgrade. Right now, you can save on select uber-popular Away suitcases, or get a discount on a Samsonite duo. For long flights or train rides, make your travels more comfortable with deals on a hanging airplane footrest, noise-cancelling headphones and compression socks.

Below, check out the best travel gear to shop for all of your spring and summer vacations. For even more savings, check out the best luggage deals to shop right now.

Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Amazon
Apple AirTag

Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. 

$29
Away The Carry On
Away The Carry On Suitcase
Away
Away The Carry On

Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself. 

$275
Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling
Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling
Amazon
Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling

Neck pillows are a classic travel essential that will keep you comfortable during flights and long car rides.

$22$12
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real-time. 

$350$210
Bagail Set of 6 Packing Cubes
Bagail Set of 6 Packing Cubes
Amazon
Bagail Set of 6 Packing Cubes

These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized. 

$25
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
Amazon
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks

Sit back and relax with these soothing eye masks. Plus, they are the perfect travel size to fit in your carry-on.

$29$11
WITH COUPON
Ecosusi Laptop Tote
Ecosusi Laptop Tote
Amazon
Ecosusi Laptop Tote

Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized.

$57$53
CALPAK Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag
CALPAK Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag
CALPAK
CALPAK Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag

To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place — plus, it's water-resistant and can hang on the wall for easy access to your toiletries. 

$56
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table.

$33
Anker Portable Charger
Anker Portable Charger
Amazon
Anker Portable Charger

The last thing you want to worry about while traveling is an uncharged phone. The Anker Portable Charger is slim and light so you can bring it with you at all times.

$22
Collapsible Water Bottle
Collapsible Water Bottle
Amazon
Collapsible Water Bottle

This collapsible water bottle easily shrinks to fit into your purse or carry-on.

$12$10
WITH COUPON
The Large Toiletry Bag
The Large Toiletry Bag
Away
The Large Toiletry Bag

Made with water-resistant nylon, this toiletry bag has an exterior zip pocket for grab-and-go items, plus a coated spill-proof interior to keep your cosmetics in check.

$75
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
Walmart
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple.

$130$99
115L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag with Shoes Compartment
115L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag with Shoes Compartment
Amazon
115L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag with Shoes Compartment

For weekend trips as well as the gym, this waterproof duffle bag has a ventilated side pocket for keeping your shoes separate from the rest of your luggage.

$35
CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation
CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation
Amazon
CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation

If you have a long flight ahead of you, you might want to add compression socks to your ultimate travel packing list.

$18$14
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes, 20 Count
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes
Amazon
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes, 20 Count

Stay safe from viruses and germs while traveling with Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes.

$23$16
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Amazon
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Compact and convenient, this soft sided luggage can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in an overhead bin. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light.

$145$116
Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries
Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries
Amazon
Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries

This TSA-approved travel bottles set includes a variety of bottles, jars and other accessories to keep your toiletries from leaking. 

$23$16
WITH COUPON
Good Comfort KN95 Face Mask
Good Comfort KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
Good Comfort KN95 Face Mask

Stay comfy while protecting yourself against COVID-19 and other viruses with this pack of KN95s.

$15
Samsonite NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit
NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit
Samsonite
Samsonite NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit

Keep all your toiletries together and accessible in this flat-laying toiletry kit. It has water-resistant coating for easy clean up in case any of your products spring a leak. 

$70$55
WITH CODE EARTH22

