The Best Travel Gear to Shop for Your Spring and Summer Vacations: Away Luggage, AirTags, Headphones and More
Whether you're visiting family or taking a little getaway, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this spring or summer. As stressful as travel can be, having the right gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible. From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel products to grab ahead of your next trip.
If your current suitcases have broken zippers or cracked exteriors, it's probably time to upgrade. Right now, you can save on select uber-popular Away suitcases, or get a discount on a Samsonite duo. For long flights or train rides, make your travels more comfortable with deals on a hanging airplane footrest, noise-cancelling headphones and compression socks.
Below, check out the best travel gear to shop for all of your spring and summer vacations. For even more savings, check out the best luggage deals to shop right now.
Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone.
Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself.
Neck pillows are a classic travel essential that will keep you comfortable during flights and long car rides.
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real-time.
These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized.
Sit back and relax with these soothing eye masks. Plus, they are the perfect travel size to fit in your carry-on.
Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized.
To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place — plus, it's water-resistant and can hang on the wall for easy access to your toiletries.
Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table.
The last thing you want to worry about while traveling is an uncharged phone. The Anker Portable Charger is slim and light so you can bring it with you at all times.
This collapsible water bottle easily shrinks to fit into your purse or carry-on.
Made with water-resistant nylon, this toiletry bag has an exterior zip pocket for grab-and-go items, plus a coated spill-proof interior to keep your cosmetics in check.
Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple.
For weekend trips as well as the gym, this waterproof duffle bag has a ventilated side pocket for keeping your shoes separate from the rest of your luggage.
If you have a long flight ahead of you, you might want to add compression socks to your ultimate travel packing list.
Stay safe from viruses and germs while traveling with Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes.
Compact and convenient, this soft sided luggage can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in an overhead bin. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light.
This TSA-approved travel bottles set includes a variety of bottles, jars and other accessories to keep your toiletries from leaking.
Stay comfy while protecting yourself against COVID-19 and other viruses with this pack of KN95s.
Keep all your toiletries together and accessible in this flat-laying toiletry kit. It has water-resistant coating for easy clean up in case any of your products spring a leak.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save On Monos Luggage and Accessories During Its Mother's Day Sale
Away Luggage Sale: Save Up to 40% on Suitcases and Travel Bags
Apple AirTags Are Receiving A Rare Discount at Amazon Right Now
The Best Spring Luggage Sales to Shop Ahead of Your Next Trip
Shop The 15 Best Diaper Bags for Spring 2023
Shop The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Spring Travels
Save 25% on Carry-On Luggage at Samsonite in Time for Your Next Trip
Béis Launches Luggage & Weekender Bags in Three New Colors for Spring
Our Favorite Cute and Comfortable Loungewear Sets for Traveling
The Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals: Get 34% Off the JBL Charge 4
What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Spring 2023, According to TikTok