Shop the best early Discover Samsung deals to save on Bespoke appliances, gaming monitors and more.
Summer is just around the corner and that means the next edition of the Discover Samsung sale will be soon be here to kick off the new season. Samsung's quarterly sales event is known for bringing massive discounts on top products to give your appliances and gadgets a serious upgrade.
Starting today, May 17, you can get early access to the Discover Samsung Summer Sale and begin saving up to 35% with the numerous smart home deals. From Bespoke refrigerators and the newest laundry appliances to gaming monitors and vacuums, the discounts can save you hundreds.
Shop the Discover Samsung Deals
Whether you're looking to level up your gameplay or score some of the best Memorial Day appliance deals ahead of the holiday weekend, the early Discover Samsung deals have you covered. Now through Sunday, May 19, you can get first dibs on the best deals before the Discover Samsung Summer Sale officially kicks off on Monday.
Best Early Discover Samsung Deals
Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved Gaming Monitor
This premium monitor is an absolute beast, with a 55-inch curved screen and 1000R curvature. It serves up 4K resolution with a whopping 165Hz refresh rate, a control station for multiple inputs, and sound dome technology for a built-in soundscape option. This is truly a splurge-worthy monitor best suited for power users.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor
The Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor boasts a massive 57-inch display with dual-UHD, 8K resolution and up to a 240 GHz refresh rate. It's the ultimate way to get immersed in the hottest games of the year, with 1000R curvature and astounding levels of brightness, crispness, and color.
Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. It can also learn your laundry routines and suggest new ones based on your habits.
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel
With 29 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. Your order also comes with free, fast, safe and professional installation.
Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition
Clean your home more efficiently with a robot vacuum that is currently discounted by $399 and creates accurate room maps to navigate. No pick-up is needed before vacuuming as Jet Bot AI+’s powerful sensors and object recognition technology identify which objects to avoid.
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system.
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans.
AutoRelease Smart 39dBA Dishwasher with Linear Wash
Samsung's AquaBlast jets provide corner to corner coverage for superior cleaning. At the end of a cycle, the door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
