Summer is just around the corner and that means the next edition of the Discover Samsung sale will be soon be here to kick off the new season. Samsung's quarterly sales event is known for bringing massive discounts on top products to give your appliances and gadgets a serious upgrade.

Starting today, May 17, you can get early access to the Discover Samsung Summer Sale and begin saving up to 35% with the numerous smart home deals. From Bespoke refrigerators and the newest laundry appliances to gaming monitors and vacuums, the discounts can save you hundreds.

Whether you're looking to level up your gameplay or score some of the best Memorial Day appliance deals ahead of the holiday weekend, the early Discover Samsung deals have you covered. Now through Sunday, May 19, you can get first dibs on the best deals before the Discover Samsung Summer Sale officially kicks off on Monday.

Best Early Discover Samsung Deals

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor Samsung Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor The Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor boasts a massive 57-inch display with dual-UHD, 8K resolution and up to a 240 GHz refresh rate. It's the ultimate way to get immersed in the hottest games of the year, with 1000R curvature and astounding levels of brightness, crispness, and color. $2,500 $1,800 Shop Now

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo Samsung Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. It can also learn your laundry routines and suggest new ones based on your habits. $3,339 $2,199 Shop Now

