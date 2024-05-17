Shop
Sales & Deals

Discover Samsung Summer Sale Early Access: Save Up to 35% on Appliances, Monitors, Vacuums and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Discover Samsung Summer Sale Early Access
Samsung
By Andy Garden
Published: 3:23 PM PDT, May 17, 2024

Shop the best early Discover Samsung deals to save on Bespoke appliances, gaming monitors and more.

Summer is just around the corner and that means the next edition of the Discover Samsung sale will be soon be here to kick off the new season. Samsung's quarterly sales event is known for bringing massive discounts on top products to give your appliances and gadgets a serious upgrade. 

Starting today, May 17, you can get early access to the Discover Samsung Summer Sale and begin saving up to 35% with the numerous smart home deals. From Bespoke refrigerators and the newest laundry appliances to gaming monitors and vacuums, the discounts can save you hundreds.

Shop the Discover Samsung Deals

Whether you're looking to level up your gameplay or score some of the best Memorial Day appliance deals ahead of the holiday weekend, the early Discover Samsung deals have you covered. Now through Sunday, May 19, you can get first dibs on the best deals before the Discover Samsung Summer Sale officially kicks off on Monday.

Best Early Discover Samsung Deals

Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved Gaming Monitor
Samsung

Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved Gaming Monitor

This premium monitor is an absolute beast, with a 55-inch curved screen and 1000R curvature. It serves up 4K resolution with a whopping 165Hz refresh rate, a control station for multiple inputs, and sound dome technology for a built-in soundscape option. This is truly a splurge-worthy monitor best suited for power users.

$3,000 $1,800

Shop Now

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor
Samsung

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

The Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor boasts a massive 57-inch display with dual-UHD, 8K resolution and up to a 240 GHz refresh rate. It's the ultimate way to get immersed in the hottest games of the year, with 1000R curvature and astounding levels of brightness, crispness, and color. 

$2,500 $1,800

Shop Now

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. It can also learn your laundry routines and suggest new ones based on your habits. 

$3,339 $2,199

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel

With 29 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. Your order also comes with free, fast, safe and professional installation.

$4,214 $2,799

Shop Now

Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition

Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition
Samsung

Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition

Clean your home more efficiently with a robot vacuum that is currently discounted by $399 and creates accurate room maps to navigate. No pick-up is needed before vacuuming as Jet Bot AI+’s powerful sensors and object recognition technology identify which objects to avoid.

$1,300 $900

Shop Now

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Samsung

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system. 

$800 $650

Shop Now

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
Samsung

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range

Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans.

$1,249 $1,124

Shop Now

AutoRelease Smart 39dBA Dishwasher with Linear Wash

AutoRelease Smart 39dBA Dishwasher with Linear Wash
Samsung

AutoRelease Smart 39dBA Dishwasher with Linear Wash

Samsung's AquaBlast jets provide corner to corner coverage for superior cleaning. At the end of a cycle, the door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance.

$1,299 $849

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Samsung Memorial Day Appliance Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Samsung Memorial Day Appliance Deals to Shop Right Now

Save Up to $1,900 on a New Refrigerator at Samsung's Memorial Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $1,900 on a New Refrigerator at Samsung's Memorial Day Sale

The Best Memorial Day Washer and Dryer Deals to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Memorial Day Washer and Dryer Deals to Shop Now

Shop the Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Washers and Dryers

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Washers and Dryers

Save Big on TVs Ahead of Memorial Day Thanks to These Amazon Deals

Sales & Deals

Save Big on TVs Ahead of Memorial Day Thanks to These Amazon Deals

Samsung Frame TVs Are on Sale for the Best Prices of 2024 Right Now

Sales & Deals

Samsung Frame TVs Are on Sale for the Best Prices of 2024 Right Now

Tags:

Latest News