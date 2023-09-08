To celebrate the arrival of The Little Mermaid and Ahsoka to Disney Plus, there is a big deal on the streaming service right now. New and returning Disney+ subscribers can get three months of Disney Plus Basic for $1.99 per month instead of $7.99 a month. If you don't mind ads, this limited-time offer gets you 75% off the regular price to watch a blockbuster lineup of new TV shows and movies arriving soon.

The Disney Plus deal is available through Wednesday, September 20 — so be sure to sign up soon and take advantage of these savings.

Disney+ Deal Disney+ Disney+ Deal Disney is offering a significant discount on the ad-supported version of Disney+, dropping the price down to just $2 per month now through September 20. $8/Month $2/Month For 3 Months Sign Up Now

The Basic-tier Disney Plus subscription gives you access to the entire library shows and movies, including Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic content. You can also watch on multiple devices at a time, which is perfect for families. After the three months are up, your subscription will be set to auto-renew for the usual $8 per month price, and you can cancel at any time.

This special promo comes as Disney recently announced that a price increase would be coming to the ad-free version of its streaming service beginning October 12, raising the monthly price from $10.99 to $13.99. The ad-supported version of Disney+ provides access to the same content as the tier without ads.

In addition to today’s announcement that Elemental will come to Disney Plus on September 13, subscribers can also prepare for spooky season with The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus and catch new movies like Eva Longoria's Flamin' Hot and Oscar-winning Avatar: The Way of Water.

For even more streaming options, Disney also introduced a new ad-free Disney Plus and Hulu plan for $19.99 per month, which is about $12 cheaper than buying both separately.

Get Disney+ and Hulu Together

