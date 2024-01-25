Dolly Parton Is Hosting a Star-Studded Pet Gala -- Dog Runway Included! 

Dolly Parton is set to grace television screens with a two-hour variety special that promises to be a unique blend of music, fashion, and furry companions.

The star-studded event, Dolly Parton's Pet Gala, will debut on CBS at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 21 and will not only showcase performances of Parton's chart-topping hits but will also feature a dazzling dog fashion show, highlighting the latest trends in canine couture.

The runway will feature a mix of celebrities and their four-legged friends, including looks from Parton's own Doggy Parton line.

The pink carpet will see an array of special guests, with Iain Armitage, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth, Margaret Cho, Neil Patrick Harris, Carson Kressley, Jim Nantz, and Jessica Simpson joining the festivities alongside adorable pups.

The glamorous affair will be co-hosted by Parton herself, alongside the talented Jane Lynch. Runway correspondents Kelly Osbourne and ET’s Rachel Smith will keep viewers in the loop with all the fabulous and furry fashion moments.

Fans of Parton can expect a musical treat as the special event will include performances of iconic songs such as "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You," "Puppy Love," and "Jolene." Joining Parton onstage will be country music stars Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Chris Janson, and KC of the Sunshine Band.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the unique gala, Parton shared, "I have hosted or co-hosted many shows throughout my career, but I have never been more excited about co-hosting a show than I am about being part of this pet gala! I love animals. I've got all kinds, and of course, I've always had little dogs around, and big ones!"

The excitement doesn't end there, as additional surprise guests are set to be announced at a later date, adding an element of suspense to the already star-studded affair.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream Dolly Parton's Pet Gala live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access on-demand the day after the special airs.

