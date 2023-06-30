If you're looking to save big on new home appliances, Best Buy is the place to shop right now. You can take advantage of Best Buy's 4th of July Appliance Sale until Tuesday, July 4.

The Best Buy sale is offering up to 40% off top-rated appliances from Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool and more. Now's the time to save hundreds on smart refrigerators, washers and dryers, and any other major home upgrade this summer.

Shop the Appliance Sale

With appliances at Best Buy available at their lowest prices of the year, you can finish that kitchen renovation and any home improvements for a fraction of the cost. Since new major appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter and check out the best 4th of July appliance sales.

We've searched Best Buy for the best deals you can shop now to help you keep your home clean and functional. Ahead, check out the best 4th of July appliance deals you can shop from Best Buy's sale.

The Best Appliance Deals to Shop at Best Buy

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $4,400 $2,900 Shop Now

