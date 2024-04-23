Drew Barrymore is remembering a night with one of the world's most famous boy banders!

On Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host was joined by New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg and his Blue Bloods co-star, Bridget Moynahan -- and she recalled an evening she spent with Wahlberg's bandmate, Jordan Knight.

"I thought about a night that I remember walking through a sea of girls at a hotel on the Sunset Strip," Barrymore shared. "And, it was in the late eighties, early nineties and I got to go into Jordan Knight's hotel room and, and it was like, literally, I was getting to live out every girl's fantasy."

Drew Barrymore says she spent an evening with NKOTB Jordan Knight. - Raymond Hall/GC Images

Barrymore continued, revealing the details of the evening, which she had nothing but fond memories of.

"All we did was he played the keyboard and about three in the morning, I left and went home," she shared. "And it was the loveliest, most chaste evening of my life."

Barrymore quipped that the evening did not go how she wanted it to.

"You didn't think that was where it was going,' she said to Wahlberg, Moynahan and Ross Mathews. "I know that wasn't where I wanted it to go I think at the time."

Drew Barrymore says her evening with Jordan Knight did not go how she wanted it to. - Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Knight married Evelyn Melendez in 2004. Barrymore was previously married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, Tom Green from 2001 to 2002, and to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016. She and Kopelman share daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9.

In January, Barrymore revealed that she is still ready to get back out in the dating world, despite any fear.

"No matter how badly you've ever been hurt, you have to not believe that that is what is in your future or that someone else deserves that baggage, but you have to be brave and you have to be convinced that each individual circumstance and situation is probably gonna present differently," she said about her outlook on dating in 2024. "It is not the repetitive fear in your mind that you project. I don't want to get into a type of dynamic that's going to disrupt my life or hurt my feelings. I have two kids, friends, a job. It's very abundant ... I have to get rid of my fear."

In February, Barrymore dished to ET about feeling "stupid" after she was catfished by someone on a dating app. But the feelings quickly turned around after Austin Butler promised to help her get out of her next dating blunder with a phone call.

"No, but how nice is that that Austin Butler would offer that to me," she said about Butler's offer. "I go on a date like once a year just to keep myself in the game."

