DVF Labor Day Sale: 25% Off Everything

Published
DVF
DVF

If you've been looking to invest in some new clothing for fall, now is the time to score amazing discounts at Diane Von Furstenberg. For a limited time, take 25% off everything online at DVF with code HERECOMESFALL

DVF is known for their classic wrap dresses, fun patterned sets, and stylish accessories. Grab your favorite designer pieces at 25% off during their Labor Day Sale event. The entire site is 25% off, including sale items. Whether you're looking for some date-night outfits, new clothes for work, or a fun handbag, there's something for everyone at DVF. 

Make sure to check out both DVF's new arrivals and the sale section, all of which is included in the sale. Use code HERECOMESFALL at checkout to access the discount. 

Shop ET Style's DVF sale picks below. 

Delilah Silk Crepe De Chine Belted Midi Dress
This printed midi dress is classic DVF, and definitely worth the investment. 

REGULARLY $498

Sienna Jacquard Cropped Slim-Leg Pant
These printed pants will spice up any outfit. Pair with a solid top for a polished yet fun look. 

REGULARLY $398

Darianna Reversible Leather-Blend Tote
This DVF leather-blend tote is fun, colorful, and reversible! One side is patterned, and the other is a simple two-tone tote, giving you two bags in one. 

REGULARLY $398

Mae Eco-Crepe Midi Skirt
This floral midi skirt is a perfect transitional piece for fall. 

REGULARLY $248

Patsy Convertible Jacquard Trench
This DVF trench coat doubles as a vest, making it a great investment piece. 

REGULARLY $1298

Abriella Reversible Mesh Top
This printed black and white top is super flattering, and it's reversible. 

REGULARLY $268

