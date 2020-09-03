DVF Labor Day Sale: 25% Off Everything Sitewide

If you've been looking to invest in some new clothing for fall, now is the time to score amazing discounts at the Diane von Furstenberg Labor Day sale. For a limited time, take 25% off everything online at DVF with promo code HERECOMESFALL.

DVF is known for their classic wrap dresses, fun patterned sets and stylish accessories. Grab your favorite designer pieces at 25% off during their big Labor Day Event sale. The entire site is 25% off, including sale items. Whether you're looking for some date-night outfits, new clothes for work or a fun handbag, there's something stylish for everyone at DVF.

Make sure to check out both DVF's new arrivals and the sale section, all of which is included in the sale, and use code HERECOMESFALL at checkout to access the 25% discount.

Shop ET Style's DVF Labor Day sale picks below.

Delilah Silk Crepe De Chine Belted Midi Dress Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Delilah Silk Crepe De Chine Belted Midi Dress Diane von Furstenberg This printed midi dress is classic DVF, and definitely worth the investment. REGULARLY $498 $186.75 at DVF

Sienna Jacquard Cropped Slim-Leg Pant Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Sienna Jacquard Cropped Slim-Leg Pant Diane von Furstenberg These printed pants will spice up any outfit. Pair with a solid top for a polished yet fun look. REGULARLY $398 $149.25 at DVF

Darianna Reversible Leather-Blend Tote Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Darianna Reversible Leather-Blend Tote Diane von Furstenberg This DVF leather-blend tote is fun, colorful, and reversible! One side is patterned, and the other is a simple two-tone tote, giving you two bags in one. REGULARLY $398 $119.40 at DVF

Mae Eco-Crepe Midi Skirt Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Mae Eco-Crepe Midi Skirt Diane von Furstenberg This floral midi skirt is a perfect transitional piece for fall. REGULARLY $248 $93 at DVF

Patsy Convertible Jacquard Trench Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Patsy Convertible Jacquard Trench Diane von Furstenberg This DVF trench coat doubles as a vest, making it a great investment piece. REGULARLY $1298 $486.75 at DVF

Abriella Reversible Mesh Top Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Abriella Reversible Mesh Top Diane von Furstenberg This printed black and white top is super flattering, and it's reversible. REGULARLY $268 $120.60 at DVF

