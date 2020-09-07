Shopping

DVF Labor Day Sale: Take 25% Off Everything Sitewide

By ETonline Staff
DVF
DVF

If you've been looking to invest in some new clothing for fall, now is the time to score amazing discounts at the Diane von Furstenberg Labor Day sale. For a limited time, take 25% off everything online at DVF with promo code HERECOMESFALL

DVF is known for their classic wrap dresses, fun patterned sets and stylish accessories. Grab your favorite designer pieces at 25% off during their big Labor Day Event sale. The entire site is 25% off, including sale items. Whether you're looking for some date-night outfits, new clothes for work or a fun handbag, there's something stylish for everyone at DVF. 

Make sure to check out both DVF's new arrivals and the sale section, all of which is included in the sale, and use code HERECOMESFALL at checkout to access the 25% discount. 

Shop ET Style's DVF Labor Day sale picks below. 

Delilah Silk Crepe De Chine Belted Midi Dress
Delilah Silk Crepe De Chine Belted Midi Dress
Delilah Silk Crepe De Chine Belted Midi Dress
Diane von Furstenberg

This printed midi dress is classic DVF, and definitely worth the investment. 

REGULARLY $498

Sienna Jacquard Cropped Slim-Leg Pant
Sienna Jacquard Cropped Slim-Leg Pant
Sienna Jacquard Cropped Slim-Leg Pant
Diane von Furstenberg

These printed pants will spice up any outfit. Pair with a solid top for a polished yet fun look. 

REGULARLY $398

Darianna Reversible Leather-Blend Tote
Darianna Reversible Leather-Blend Tote
Darianna Reversible Leather-Blend Tote
Diane von Furstenberg

This DVF leather-blend tote is fun, colorful, and reversible! One side is patterned, and the other is a simple two-tone tote, giving you two bags in one. 

REGULARLY $398

Mae Eco-Crepe Midi Skirt
Mae Eco-Crepe Midi Skirt
Mae Eco-Crepe Midi Skirt
Diane von Furstenberg

This floral midi skirt is a perfect transitional piece for fall. 

REGULARLY $248

Patsy Convertible Jacquard Trench
Patsy Convertible Jacquard Trench
Patsy Convertible Jacquard Trench
Diane von Furstenberg

This DVF trench coat doubles as a vest, making it a great investment piece. 

REGULARLY $1298

Abriella Reversible Mesh Top
Abriella Reversible Mesh Top
Abriella Reversible Mesh Top
Diane von Furstenberg

This printed black and white top is super flattering, and it's reversible. 

REGULARLY $268

