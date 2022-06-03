Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Device Deals: Shop the New Fire 7 Tablet and More
Amazon recently released their new Fire 7 Tablet for pre-order with new features and updates. With an enhanced performance for up to 30% faster quad-core processor, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite content, browse through apps, take meetings with Zoom all from this updated Fire 7 Tablet.
Amazon kicked off tons of deals on Amazon Devices ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. The incredible deals include Amazon device favorites like the Fire HD tablet, Echo devices, Kindles, Ring doorbells, Blink cameras, and Fire TVs. While this isn't Amazon's biggest sale of the year, these deals might be the lowest prices you'll see for many of these devices until Prime Day 2022. The major discounts on Amazon devices will run until the largest shopping day, but get your orders before popular products sell out.
With Father's Day just weeks away, Amazon's early Prime Day deals are here just in time for gifting your loved ones some tech upgrades. Among the many deals, a few of the best include Insignia smart TV is up to $140 off.
Ahead, shop the best deals on Amazon devices and 4K TVs.
Save $35 on this security bundle with 2 Blink Outdoor camera and a Blink Mini, which is an indoor, plug-in security camera with 1080 HD video, motion detection and two way audio.
Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full Fire HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.
Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot, lets you play music, turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.
Also, check out our favorite Amazon Devices.
Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more with the Fire TV stick.
The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's top-shelf streaming device. The Cube has a super-fast Hexa-core processor, an Ethernet port and hands-free control of compatible TVs and cable receivers.
The new Kindle is fast and responsive with 50% more RAM and brighter display than earlier models. It also has a 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage.
Help your recent college grad unwind by gifting them a Kindle Paperwhite. It's easy on the eyes and waterproof.
With the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet will make the perfect Father's Day or Graduation Gift.
This Kindle, with a built-in front light, features 8 GB of storage for thousands of titles on hand all in a compact size.
Monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that is built to withstand the elements.
The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 is the latest incarnation of the popular, multi-functioning gadget. Outfitted with a large, 8-inch HD touchscreen, it makes video calls, provides entertainment (via Netfilx, YouTube and more), streams music and even provides another screen to check in on your Ring video doorbell cams.
