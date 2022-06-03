Amazon recently released their new Fire 7 Tablet for pre-order with new features and updates. With an enhanced performance for up to 30% faster quad-core processor, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite content, browse through apps, take meetings with Zoom all from this updated Fire 7 Tablet.

Amazon kicked off tons of deals on Amazon Devices ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. The incredible deals include Amazon device favorites like the Fire HD tablet, Echo devices, Kindles, Ring doorbells, Blink cameras, and Fire TVs. While this isn't Amazon's biggest sale of the year, these deals might be the lowest prices you'll see for many of these devices until Prime Day 2022. The major discounts on Amazon devices will run until the largest shopping day, but get your orders before popular products sell out.

Amazon Deals

With Father's Day just weeks away, Amazon's early Prime Day deals are here just in time for gifting your loved ones some tech upgrades. Among the many deals, a few of the best include Insignia smart TV is up to $140 off.

Ahead, shop the best deals on Amazon devices and 4K TVs.

Amazon Echo Dot Amazon Amazon Echo Dot Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot, lets you play music, turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices. $50 $40 Buy Now

Also, check out our favorite Amazon Devices.

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's top-shelf streaming device. The Cube has a super-fast Hexa-core processor, an Ethernet port and hands-free control of compatible TVs and cable receivers. $120 Buy Now

Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet The new Kindle is fast and responsive with 50% more RAM and brighter display than earlier models. It also has a 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. $150 Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Help your recent college grad unwind by gifting them a Kindle Paperwhite. It's easy on the eyes and waterproof. $140 Buy Now

Blink Outdoor Security Camera Amazon Blink Outdoor Security Camera Monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that is built to withstand the elements. $90 Buy Now

Echo Show 8 Amazon Echo Show 8 The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 is the latest incarnation of the popular, multi-functioning gadget. Outfitted with a large, 8-inch HD touchscreen, it makes video calls, provides entertainment (via Netfilx, YouTube and more), streams music and even provides another screen to check in on your Ring video doorbell cams. $130 Buy Now

