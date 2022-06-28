Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on LG OLED TVs and More

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, which means we're more than ready to save on a ton of deals from the latest tech to luxury beauty products, but you don't need to wait until July to score a great deal on a vivid, vibrant LG OLED TV.

Right now, Amazon is offering huge deals on LG OLED TVs ahead of the retailer's biggest sale of the year (i.e. Prime Day). There are even deals on top-rated LG TVs like the 65-inch OLED C1 4K smart TV with built-in Alexa and the gallery-design 55-inch OLED GX 4K smart TV.

LG OLED 4K TVs boast self-lit pixel technology and ultra-thin designs. On Amazon, LG OLED TV customers generally give the screens high marks for delivering an exceptional picture that works for everything from streaming the latest movies to playing video games. FYI, each TV screen is rated 4.5 stars or higher (out of 5) by Amazon users, too.

Below, we've gathered the best deals on luxe LG OLED TVs ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

LG OLED C1 4K Smart TV with Alexa Amazon LG OLED C1 4K Smart TV with Alexa Right now, you can save on the 48-inch model of the LG OLED C1 ultra-thin, wall-mountable smart TV with built-in Alexa. The TV boasts Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. In addition to Alexa, this LG OLED C1 features built-in Google Assistant. Download the LG ThinQ app to connect the screen with your compatible smartphone or device, and take advantage of its Game Optimizer feature to keep all your gaming settings in one place. The TV's larger sizes are also available at steep discounts. $1,500 $797 48-INCH Buy Now $2,500 $1,597 65-INCH Buy Now

More TV Deals on Amazon:

Beyond LG OLED TVs, you can shop these great TV deals right now on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022. We're talking screens by Samsung, Sony and more.

Samsung The Frame QLED Smart 4K TV Amazon Samsung The Frame QLED Smart 4K TV What makes Samsung's The Frame smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. That means long after you've used the smart TV's voice command to switch off an episode of your favorite TV show, you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir — and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: colors on this TV will be more vivid and true to life.) $1,798 $1,598 Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Amazon Amazon Fire TV You can save more than $300 right now when you buy the 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution at Amazon. This TV with built-in Alexa features 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. $830 $500 Buy Now

