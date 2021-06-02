Early Prime Day Deals on Designer Sunglasses from Gucci, Coach, Tory Burch, Ray-Ban and More
Whether you're looking for serious eye protection for everyday wear this summer, or you just want a new summer fashion accessory for the beach, you can find tons of deep discounts and markdowns on designer sunglasses with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.
If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs at Amazon. Prices are as low as $14 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban slashed prices and the discounts are still available at Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.
Whether you're looking for deals at Amazon is a daily ritual or you're looking for Amazon summer clothes deals, we're still seeing fantastic deals, markdowns and discounts across categories from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, chinos, luggage, sandals, sneakers, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, tank tops, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, pants, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches, men's clothing, denim shorts, underwear, jewelry, leggings, bras,underwear, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, watches, flip flops, luggage, fitness trackers, and more. And if you want to get out and exercise more this spring, you can find all sorts of leggings, sports bras and sneakers that are part of Amazon's daily deals.
If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.
As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with Alexa as you have in the past. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.
Check out ET Style's best designer sunglasses deals still available with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.
