Working out in the comfort of your space is, well, a lot more comfortable than going to the gym. You don't have to create an elaborate home gym to get your sweat on at home though. Instead, you can start small with a treadmill, rowing machine, or an exercise bike.

Echelon's exercise bikes designed for everyone are even more budget-friendly right now during the brand's New Year Sale. To upgrade your at-home workouts for 2023, you can take 23% off all Echelon connected fitness equipment with an annual membership and free shipping. If you are looking for a highly-rated Peloton bike alternative, Echelon's Connect fitness bike delivers studio-quality exercise experiences with live and on-demand classes available 24/7.

Shop the Echelon Sale

Elevating your home gym doesn't have to break the bank. We've found the best deals on exercise bikes, treadmills, and rowing machines so you can focus on reaching your fitness goals this winter. Whether you want a spin-class-style exercise bike for a quiet and smooth ride, or you need a foldable treadmill that can slide under your sofa when you aren't using it, we've got you covered.

Below, find all the best Echelon exercise equipment on sale now that you can put in your home for workouts anytime.

Best Echelon Exercise Bike Deals

Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22 Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22 The Echelon EX-5s delivers immersive, studio-quality fitness experiences from a 22" HD touchscreen display. Compete on the Leaderboard and reach your fitness goals with 24/7 access to live and on-demand classes led by world-class instructors. $1,500 $1,155 Shop Now

Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 Purchase the Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 and the yearly membership to get a free Apple iPad tablet for a limited time. The EX-5 includes premium features, including live and on-demand classes, 32 levels of resistance, vented competition-style seat, device holder that flips 180-degrees and more. $999 $770 Shop Now

Echelon GT+ Connect Bike Echelon Echelon GT+ Connect Bike This compact and durable bike lets you connect with the Echelon Fit app to track real-time performance stats including leaderboard ranking, distance, speed, calorie burn, and total output for every workout. $900 $693 Shop Now

Best Treadmill Deals at Echelon

Echelon Stride-5s Smart Treadmill Echelon Echelon Stride-5s Smart Treadmill Join live and on-demand running classes like hills, sprints, endurance, and more led by Echelon's expert instructors. You can also explore the world with a variety of on-demand scenic routes broadcast from the immersive 24” class HD touchscreen. $2,500 $1,925 Shop Now

Best Echelon Rowing Machine Deals

Echelon Row Connected Rowing Machine Echelon Echelon Row Connected Rowing Machine The Echelon Row has everything you need fora low-impact, total-body workout. Features include a foldable design, rotating console that holds your smart device in place, and a Bluetooth handlebar resistance controller that allows precise resistance adjustments during every workout. $1,000 $770 Shop Now

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

