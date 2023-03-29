Working out in the comfort of your space is, well, a lot more comfortable than going to the gym. You don't have to create an elaborate home gym to get your sweat on though. Instead, you can start small with an exercise bike that has on-demand classes to make any room feel like a fitness studio.

Echelon's exercise bikes are known for being more affordable Peloton alternatives designed for everyone and they are even more budget-friendly right now. To upgrade your at-home workouts, Echelon just launched a huge Spring Bike Sale. Now through May 1, you can get up to $475 off all Echelon Connected Bikes.

Elevating your home gym doesn't have to break the bank. Spring forward with 15% off every exercise bike at Echelon and you'll also get a free 30-day trial membership to Echelon's live and on-demand classes. If you want a spin-class-style exercise bike for a quiet and smooth ride, shop all the best deals on Echelon exercise bikes below to reach your fitness goals this spring.

Best Echelon Connect Bike Deals

The Echelon Connect fitness bike delivers studio-quality exercise experiences with live and on-demand classes by pro instructors available 24/7.

Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike Echelon Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike The Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike features an industry-first curved HD touchscreen that allows you to simulate the feeling of a studio cycling class or embark on worldwide adventures through a variety of scenic rides. $2,300 $1,955 Shop Now

Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22 Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22 The Echelon EX-5s delivers immersive, studio-quality fitness experiences from a 22" HD touchscreen display. Compete on the Leaderboard and reach your fitness goals with 24/7 access to live and on-demand classes led by world-class instructors. $1,500 $1,275 Shop Now

Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 Purchase the Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 and the yearly membership to get a free Apple iPad tablet for a limited time. The EX-5 includes premium features, including live and on-demand classes, 32 levels of resistance, vented competition-style seat, device holder that flips 180-degrees and more. $1,000 $850 Shop Now

Echelon GT+ Connect Bike Echelon Echelon GT+ Connect Bike This compact and durable bike lets you connect with the Echelon Fit app to track real-time performance stats including leaderboard ranking, distance, speed, calorie burn, and total output for every workout. $900 $765 Shop Now

