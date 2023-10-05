Ed Sheeran Explains Why He Has His Own Grave in His Backyard

Ed Sheeran is preparing for his future -- in the afterlife. The 32-year-old GRAMMY-winning singer confirmed that he does in fact have his own gravesite in the backyard of his home.

While it may seem grim, the "Shape of You," singer says he just wants to think about his family. And clarifies that it's not a crypt, as previously reported.

"I wouldn't say it’s a crypt," Sheeran said inside of GQ magazine, before he added that it's a chapel. Sheeran told the publication that because he has had a lot of people in his life who have been cremated, he wanted a space for them. The area isn't just for death, as he has had friends who have gotten married there as well.

"It's a hole that's dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there," he said. "People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do."

Sheeran also noted that it would be a place for his and Cherry Seaborn's two daughters to visit him when he dies.

While thinking of the afterlife isn't uncomfortable for Sheeran, he reflects on writing one of his biggest hits, that gave him a little bit of shivers.

"Perfect" was written for his now wife, Seaborn, only two months into their relationship. At the time, Sheeran admits that he had some second thoughts.

"When I was writing 'Perfect' I thought, 'This is really cheesy, Cherry is gonna think that I’m like the cheesiest fucking boyfriend,'" he said.

Turns out, she didn't. Sheeran and Seaborn tied the knot in 2019, and are parents of daughters Lyra, born in 2020, and Jupiter, born in 2022.

While Sheeran has kept his daughters largely out of the spotlight, he opened up earlier this year about how his daughters inspired him to change his drinking habits.

"Two months before Lyra was born, Cherry said, 'If my waters break, do you really want someone else to drive me to the hospital?' Sheeran said in Rolling Stone magazine. "Because I was just drinking a lot. And that’s when it clicked. I was like, 'No, actually, I really don’t.' And I don’t ever want to be pissed holding my kid. Ever, ever."

He adds, "Having a couple of beers is one thing. But having a bottle of vodka is another thing. It’s just a realization of, 'I’m getting into my thirties. Grow up! You’ve partied, you’ve had this experience. Be happy with that and just be done.' I love red wine, and I love beer. I don’t know any old rockers that aren’t alcoholics or sober, and I didn’t want to be either."

