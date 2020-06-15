Eloquii Semi-Annual Sale: Save Up to 80% on Dresses, Swimwear and More

Eloquii is having a major summer sale on their website!

The fashion retailer is offering up to 80% off select items -- including an extra 50% off clearance -- at their Semi-Annual Clearance Sale when you use promo code SALE2020 at checkout through June 29. Using the same promo code, select Eloquii dresses are just $59.

Eloquii carries trendy clothes and accessories for sizes 14 to 28. Whether you're looking for new summer dress styles, a swimsuit or chic tops to throw on for work video conference calls, you're sure to find something to fit your personal style from the brand.

Standard shipping is free for orders of $125 or more.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks from the Eloquii sale.

Tie Front Chambray Jumpsuit Eloquii Eloquii Tie Front Chambray Jumpsuit Eloquii Just add sandals for the perfect easy-breezy warm-weather ensemble. Use promo code SALE2020 to score the price below. REGULARLY $129.95 $34.99 at Eloquii

Linen Culotte Eloquii Eloquii Linen Culotte Eloquii High-rise and straight leg, these culottes are versatile and flattering. Use promo code SALE2020 to score the extra savings below. REGULARLY $69.95 $18.49 at Eloquii

Puff Sleeve Dress with Slit Eloquii Eloquii Puff Sleeve Dress with Slit Eloquii We love this dot print dress with puffed sleeves. Pair with sandals and hoop earrings. REGULARLY $119.95 $64.99 at Eloquii

Reversible Bikini Top and Reversible Bikini Bottom Eloquii Eloquii Reversible Bikini Top and Reversible Bikini Bottom Eloquii This reversible high-waist bikini is like having two swimsuits in one. REGULARLY $89.95 (TOP) $19.97 at Eloquii REGULARLY $69.95 (BOTTOM) $19.97 at Eloquii

Exaggerated Shoulder Blazer Eloquii Eloquii Exaggerated Shoulder Blazer Eloquii Update any outfit in your wardrobe with this bright and chic blazer. Use promo code SALE2020 to score the price below. REGULARLY $129.95 $29.97 at Eloquii

Tiered Maxi Skirt Eloquii Eloquii Tiered Maxi Skirt Eloquii A gorgeous floaty floral skirt to wear with an off-the-shoulder top or T-shirt. REGULARLY $99.95 $54.99 at Eloquii

