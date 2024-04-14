Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Welcome Baby No. 2

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman have welcomed their second child!

On Sunday, the 37-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the birth of the latest addition to their family, a baby girl.

"✨Rio Rose ✨ 3-12-2024 Welcome to the world baby girl. We love you so much ❤️💕," the Captain America: Civil War star wrote in the caption of her post.

Along with the written address, VanCamp included a sweet shot of baby Rio's tiny, wrinkled hand resting softly on her cheek.

The post quickly amassed more than 100,000 likes in an hour and racked up thousands of comments from the couple's famous friends and VanCamp's 1.3 million followers. Bowman, 36, does not have a public Instagram.

The couple -- who first met on the set of ABC's Revenge in 2011 -- announced their pregnancy with baby No. 2 in February, casually hard-launching VanCamp's baby bump in a series of maternity photos alongside their beloved dog, Frankie B, and their older daughter, Iris.

"Not long now.. Ready when you are little love 🤍🤍," VanCamp wrote at the time.

The second photo showed the parents holding 2-year-old Iris, who appeared to squirm as they squeezed and kissed her sweetly. Back in August 2021, they announced the birth of their first daughter in a similar Instagram post, sharing a pic of Iris' small hand grabbing Bowman's finger.

"Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris," the actress wrote at the time. "Our hearts are full."

Life imitates art for the couple, whose characters on Revenge fell in love and got married in the show's third season. Bowman popped the question to his longtime love in 2017, two years after their show came to an end, and they tied the knot in 2018.

Back in December, the couple marked five years of marriage and 12 years together total, which the actress celebrated by posting a carousel of pictures of them and their "little family."

"5 years married, 12 together ❤️ What a beautiful ride it's been. Love the life we've built, our wild adventures but mostly the little family we've created," VanCamp wrote in the caption. "Happy Anniversary my love ✨✨✨. Can't wait for all that is to come!!"

For more celebrity baby headlines, check out the links and videos below.

RELATED CONTENT: