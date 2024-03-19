News

Kelly Slater and Longtime Partner Kalani Miller Expecting First Child Together

Kelly Slater and Kalani Miller
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lee
By Paige Gawley
Published: 7:03 PM PDT, March 19, 2024

The couple has been dating since 2006.

Kelly Slater is going to be a dad again!

On Tuesday, the pro surfer, 52, and his longtime partner, Kalani Miller, took to Instagram to announce they're expecting their first child together.

In the sweet black-and-white video, the pair walk hand-in-hand on the beach before the camera reveals the Mikoh co-founder's growing baby bump. The video ends with Slater hugging Miller.

The couple captioned the video with a white heart emoji.

This is the couple's first child together. Slater has an adult daughter named Taylor from a previous relationship.

Slater and Miller have been dating since 2006. Miller -- who cofounded a swimwear company with her sister -- referred to Slater as her "ride or die" in a 2020 interview with Graham Bensinger. She additionally said that she hopes to have two to three children with the pro athlete.

Last month, Miller celebrated Slater's 52nd birthday on Instagram, sharing several black-and-white photos of them over the years.

"Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world!" she wrote. "Thank you for letting me and those close to you bathe in your light and thank for giving me the world and beyond."

