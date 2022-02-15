Shopping

Emma Chamberlain Styles the New PacSun Spring Swimwear Collection: Get 20% Off

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Emma Chamberlain x PacSun
PacSun

With spring break around the corner, it's time to update your swimsuit collection. Just in time to remind us that warmer weather is coming, PacSun has rolled out their new collab with internet style icon Emma Chamberlain, and we're obsessed. For a limited time, you can grab the collection for a discounted price. Shoppers can take 20% off the new styles with code EMMA at checkout.

This is Chamberlain's second time pairing with PacSun, who continues to be at the forefront of youth culture. The new collection clearly targets Gen Z's style, whose affinity for Y2K-inspired patterns and prints like flowers, animal prints and retro graphics, is present in the wide array of cuts and fabrics. 

In the ad campaign, PacSun invites its shoppers to go on "a whole new adventure...to Bora Bora for some good times and tan lines," and after watching Chamberlain dive through the crystal blue waters of the island, we are minutes away from booking our own ticket. All we need now is the perfect beach wear for our soon-to-be-planned vacation.

So, if you've been itching to return to the beach (or are in the midst of planning your epic spring break), check out the whole collection from Emma Chamberlain x PacSun below.

LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Tank Bikini Top
LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Tank Bikini Top
PacSun
LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Tank Bikini Top
Sizzle in this adjustable scoop-neck bikini top, made in ultra-comfy scrunch fabric.
$30$24
LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Bikini Bottom
LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Bikini Bottom
PacSun
LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Bikini Bottom
Show off some leg in this matching red bottom, which features thin side straps and cheeky rear coverage.
$27$22
LA Hearts Grassroots Sweater Tank Top
LA Hearts Grassroots Sweater Tank Top
PacSun
LA Hearts Grassroots Sweater Tank Top
Cozy up in this chunky knit crop top, available in three bold colors.
$35$27
PacSun Day Trip Sweatpants
PacSun Day Trip Sweatpants
PacSun
PacSun Day Trip Sweatpants
You'll have no choice but to smile when you don these classic fit sweatpants with smiley face print.
$45$36
PacSun Spectrum Oversized Hoodie
PacSun Spectrum Oversized Hoodie
PacSun
PacSun Spectrum Oversized Hoodie
Fight the evening chill with this custom graphic hoodie, which is still light enough for warm days.
$45$36
LA Hearts by PacSun Active Yacht Club Fleece Sweatshirt
LA Hearts by PacSun Active Yacht Club Fleece Sweatshirt
PacSun
LA Hearts by PacSun Active Yacht Club Fleece Sweatshirt
Throw on this effortlessly cool stomach baring sweat t-shirt -- the perfect addition to your gym routine.
$33$26
LA Hearts by PacSun Active Hilltop Fleece Sweat Shorts
LA Hearts by PacSun Active Hilltop Fleece Sweat Shorts
PacSun
LA Hearts by PacSun Active Hilltop Fleece Sweat Shorts
Stay cute and active this spring in these cozy sweat shorts.
$27$22
LA Hearts '90s Boyfriend Woven Long Sleeve Shirt
LA Hearts '90s Boyfriend Woven Long Sleeve Shirt
PacSun
LA Hearts '90s Boyfriend Woven Long Sleeve Shirt
Channel your inner 90's kid in this retro-inspired long sleeve shirt, perfect to throw on as a cover up.
$43$35
PacSun Rainbow Boyfriend Sweatshirt
PacSun Rainbow Boyfriend Sweatshirt
PacSun
PacSun Rainbow Boyfriend Sweatshirt
Make a statement with this oversized rainbow graphic sweatshirt anywhere you go.
$45$36
PacSun Rainbow Sweat Shorts
PacSun Rainbow Sweat Shorts
PacSun
PacSun Rainbow Sweat Shorts
Grab the sweat set or just wear these shorts on their own for an easy look.
$30$24
PacSun Blue California Bikini Top
PacSun Blue California Bikini Top
PacSun
PacSun Blue California Bikini Top
Attract the sun in this flower-printed bikini top, which will have you blooming in no time.
$27$22
PacSun Blue California Sporty Bikini Bottom
PacSun Blue California Sporty Bikini Bottom
PacSun
PacSun Blue California Sporty Bikini Bottom
Move freely in this sporty-cut bikini bottom, which provides a great fit no matter what activity you decide to do.
$25$20
LA Hearts by PacSun Zebra Rebirth Drawstring Triangle Bikini Top
LA Hearts by PacSun Zebra Rebirth Drawstring Triangle Bikini Top
PacSun
LA Hearts by PacSun Zebra Rebirth Drawstring Triangle Bikini Top
Show your stripes in this bikini top with flirty drawstring for an adjustable fit.
$30$24
LA Hearts by PacSun Zebra Daffodil Cinched Scoop Bikini Bottom
LA Hearts by PacSun Zebra Daffodil Cinched Scoop Bikini Bottom
PacSun
LA Hearts by PacSun Zebra Daffodil Cinched Scoop Bikini Bottom
Complete the wild look with these rushed high-cut bottoms.
$27$22
LA Hearts Two Toned Halter Sweater Tank Top
LA Hearts Two Toned Halter Sweater Tank Top
PacSun
LA Hearts Two Toned Halter Sweater Tank Top
Show off your silhouette in this form-fitting knit halter, available in three colors.
$30$24
PacSun Stella Sweat Shorts
PacSun Stella Sweat Shorts
PacSun
PacSun Stella Sweat Shorts
Lounge in style with these relaxed fit sweat shorts.
$30$24

 

RELATED CONTENT:

11 Supergoop SPF Skincare Products to Protect Your Skin This Spring

Spring Break 2022: What to Pack for Your Beach Vacation

Amazon's Best Deals on Swimsuits Under $50

The Best Swimwear for 2022