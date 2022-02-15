With spring break around the corner, it's time to update your swimsuit collection. Just in time to remind us that warmer weather is coming, PacSun has rolled out their new collab with internet style icon Emma Chamberlain, and we're obsessed. For a limited time, you can grab the collection for a discounted price. Shoppers can take 20% off the new styles with code EMMA at checkout.

This is Chamberlain's second time pairing with PacSun, who continues to be at the forefront of youth culture. The new collection clearly targets Gen Z's style, whose affinity for Y2K-inspired patterns and prints like flowers, animal prints and retro graphics, is present in the wide array of cuts and fabrics.

In the ad campaign, PacSun invites its shoppers to go on "a whole new adventure...to Bora Bora for some good times and tan lines," and after watching Chamberlain dive through the crystal blue waters of the island, we are minutes away from booking our own ticket. All we need now is the perfect beach wear for our soon-to-be-planned vacation.

So, if you've been itching to return to the beach (or are in the midst of planning your epic spring break), check out the whole collection from Emma Chamberlain x PacSun below.

