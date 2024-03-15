Sales & Deals

By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:51 AM PDT, March 15, 2024

Save 20% on spring wardrobe staples during the Everlane Friends & Family Sale.

Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. As the weather warms up, the Everlane Friends & Family Sale is your one-stop shop to stock up on spring go-to's like shirt dresses, linen jumpsuits, sandals and jeans — especially while they are all discounted. High-quality classics from the brand are marked down just in time for not only the new season, but also stocking up on staples you'll wear all year. 

Shop the Everlane Sale

For a limited time, Everlane is offering 20% off everything for men and women. You'll find super soft tees, airy tank tops, sneakers, and just about anything else you need to round out your wardrobe. Several styles from the Everlane Friends & Family are already selling out, so you might want to act now before your favorites are gone.

Not only are Everlane's clothes made from quality materials at affordable prices, but the sustainable brand has also earned stamps of approval from fashionable celebs like Meghan MarkleRiley Keough and Katie Holmes. Whether you're shopping for elevated basics or upgrading your work wardrobe, shop Everlane's best deals for women below.

The Fatigue Barrel Pant

The Fatigue Barrel Pant
Everlane

The Fatigue Barrel Pant

Everlane's pants with a high rise and barrel leg come in four different colors — all of which are 20% off.

$98 $78

Shop Now

The Oxford Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress

The Oxford Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress
Everlane

The Oxford Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress

Throw on this shirt dress for an effortlessly chic outfit that you can wear with sandals, sneakers or heels.

$118 $94

Shop Now

The Day Fisherman Sandal

The Day Fisherman Sandal
Everlane

The Day Fisherman Sandal

The Day Fisherman Sandal features unmatched long-lasting durability with its square-toe, inset circular shaped heel, adjustable leather buckle straps, and a padded insole for comfort and timeless style.

$165 $132

Shop Now

The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan

The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan
Everlane

The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan

This cardigan is the perfect down-for-anything layering piece. Made with chunky, ribbed organic cotton, it features a V-neckline and dropped, fall-back shoulders. 

$128 $102

Shop Now

The Viscose Mock Neck Top

The Viscose Mock Neck Top
Everlane

The Viscose Mock Neck Top

This piece features an on-body fit, funnel neck, sleeveless, fine rib texture, and slits at side seams for comfort.

$98 $78

Shop Now

