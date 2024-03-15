Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. As the weather warms up, the Everlane Friends & Family Sale is your one-stop shop to stock up on spring go-to's like shirt dresses, linen jumpsuits, sandals and jeans — especially while they are all discounted. High-quality classics from the brand are marked down just in time for not only the new season, but also stocking up on staples you'll wear all year.

Shop the Everlane Sale

For a limited time, Everlane is offering 20% off everything for men and women. You'll find super soft tees, airy tank tops, sneakers, and just about anything else you need to round out your wardrobe. Several styles from the Everlane Friends & Family are already selling out, so you might want to act now before your favorites are gone.

Not only are Everlane's clothes made from quality materials at affordable prices, but the sustainable brand has also earned stamps of approval from fashionable celebs like Meghan Markle, Riley Keough and Katie Holmes. Whether you're shopping for elevated basics or upgrading your work wardrobe, shop Everlane's best deals for women below.

The Day Fisherman Sandal Everlane The Day Fisherman Sandal The Day Fisherman Sandal features unmatched long-lasting durability with its square-toe, inset circular shaped heel, adjustable leather buckle straps, and a padded insole for comfort and timeless style. $165 $132 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: