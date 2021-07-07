Everything You Need to Add to Your Baby Registry

If you have a baby shower coming up, whether it's for you or a loved one, it's time to start browsing baby products!

Every baby registry item should be functional, so to help narrow down the registry list to include products Mom and baby will really use, ET Style has gathered the best baby essentials such as a car seat, crib mattress, bassinet, baby monitor and high chair. Moms-to-be can also build their baby registry on retailers that offer a ton of baby items in one place, such as Buy Buy Baby, Amazon baby registry, Pottery Barn Kids and Babylist registry.

If you're looking for more baby and maternity items, be sure to check out ET Style's selection of celebrity mom-approved baby products, cute maternity outfits and diaper bags.

Ahead, shop baby gear to gift or add to your baby registry list.

Happiest Baby Snoo Smart Sleeper Bassinet Babylist Happiest Baby Snoo Smart Sleeper Bassinet If you're looking to invest in a bassinet, look no further than the Happiest Baby Snoo Smart Sleeper Bassinet. With responsive technology, this bassinet helps baby sleep (and not wake up in the middle of the night) with the combination of gentle rocking and soothing white noise. $1,495 AT BABYLIST Buy Now

eufy Video Baby Monitor Amazon eufy Video Baby Monitor A video baby monitor is a baby registry must-have. The one from eufy is a great choice. It comes with a five-inch, 720p display, lens that pans corner-to-corner and tilts floor-to-ceiling, instant alerts and up to 1000-feet in range coverage. Take $20 off with the coupon. $140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160) Buy Now

Newton Baby Crib Mattress Newton Baby Newton Baby Crib Mattress The Newton Baby Crib Mattress is beloved by celeb moms like Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge. The 5.5-inch thick original Crib Mattress is 100% breathable and washable. It'll keep baby supported and comfortable during sleep. $300 AT NEWTON BABY Buy Now

Jujube B.F.F. Diaper Bag Jujube Jujube B.F.F. Diaper Bag The ultimate do-it-all diaper bag. The Jujube B.F.F. bag can be carried as a backpack, messenger bag or tote. It has seven pockets, two insulated side pockets for drinks and snacks, and detachable straps. Plus, it comes with a changing pad! $195 AT JUJUBE Buy Now

