Everything You Need to Add to Your Baby Registry

If you have a baby shower coming up, whether it's for you or a loved one, it's time to start browsing baby products!

Every baby registry item should be functional, so to help narrow down the registry list to include products Mom and baby will really use, ET Style has gathered the best baby essentials such as a car seat, crib mattress, bassinet, baby monitor and high chair. Moms-to-be can also build their baby registry on retailers that offer a ton of baby items in one place, such as Buy Buy Baby, Amazon baby registry, Pottery Barn Kids and Babylist registry.

If you're looking for more baby and maternity items, be sure to check out ET Style's selection of celebrity mom-approved baby products, cute maternity outfits and diaper bags

Ahead, shop baby gear to gift or add to your baby registry list.

Dockatot Deluxe+ Stage 1 Dock
Dockatot Deluxe+ Stage 1 Dock
Nordstrom
Dockatot Deluxe+ Stage 1 Dock
The Dockatot Deluxe+ Stage 1 Dock is a portable travel essential for moms. Baby can rest, play and lounge in this docking station that is designed to mimic the womb.
$175 AT NORDSTROM
Skip Hop Moby Recline and Rinse Bather
Skip Hop Moby Recline and Rinse Bather
Macy's
Skip Hop Moby Recline and Rinse Bather
Bath time is made easy with the convenient Skip Hop Moby Recline and Rinse Bather, which can be used on the countertop, in the sink or tub. Features include two reclined positions and a water control plug for customized water level and flow. 
$30 AT MACY'S
Happiest Baby Snoo Smart Sleeper Bassinet
Happiest Baby Snoo Smart Sleeper Bassinet
Babylist
Happiest Baby Snoo Smart Sleeper Bassinet
If you're looking to invest in a bassinet, look no further than the Happiest Baby Snoo Smart Sleeper Bassinet. With responsive technology, this bassinet helps baby sleep (and not wake up in the middle of the night) with the combination of gentle rocking and soothing white noise.
$1,495 AT BABYLIST
eufy Video Baby Monitor
eufy Video Baby Monitor
Amazon
eufy Video Baby Monitor
A video baby monitor is a baby registry must-have. The one from eufy is a great choice. It comes with a five-inch, 720p display, lens that pans corner-to-corner and tilts floor-to-ceiling, instant alerts and up to 1000-feet in range coverage. Take $20 off with the coupon. 
$140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat
Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat
BuyBuyBaby
Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat
Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat is made to adapt as the child grows. It has four seating positions, safe adjust harness system, removable cover and 10 headrest positions. 
$270 AT BUYBUYBABY
Newton Baby Crib Mattress
Newton Baby Crib Mattress
Newton Baby
Newton Baby Crib Mattress
The Newton Baby Crib Mattress is beloved by celeb moms like Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge. The 5.5-inch thick original Crib Mattress is 100% breathable and washable. It'll keep baby supported and comfortable during sleep. 
$300 AT NEWTON BABY
Jujube B.F.F. Diaper Bag
Jujube B.F.F. Diaper Bag
Jujube
Jujube B.F.F. Diaper Bag
The ultimate do-it-all diaper bag. The Jujube B.F.F. bag can be carried as a backpack, messenger bag or tote. It has seven pockets, two insulated side pockets for drinks and snacks, and detachable straps. Plus, it comes with a changing pad! 
$195 AT JUJUBE
Maxi-Cosi Minla 6-In-1 High Chair
Maxi Cosi Minla 6-In-1 High Chair
Maxi Cosi
Maxi-Cosi Minla 6-In-1 High Chair
The Maxi-Cosi Minla High Chair has five recline positions, four tray positions, nine heights, rear-locking wheels and zip-off seat pad. 
$220 AT MAXI-COSI
Boppy Bare Naked Nursing Pillow & Cover
Boppy Bare Naked Nursing Pillow & Cover
Pottery Barn Kids
Boppy Bare Naked Nursing Pillow & Cover
The award-winning Boppy Bare Naked Nursing Pillow lets mom breastfeed or bottle feed comfortably, thanks to the ergonomic design. The removable pillow cover is machine washable and adds a nice look to the nursery. 
$59 AT POTTERY BARN KIDS

