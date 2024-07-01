The next season of Summer House may be the messiest yet.

On Monday, Variety broke the news that exes Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard would be returning for season 9, which begins filming this week in Water Mill, New York.

A source close to production confirms to ET that both Radke and Hubbard will return for season 9 of Summer House, after documenting their split on season 8. The rest of the season 8 ensemble -- Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, West Wilson and Jesse Solomon -- will also return, along with some to-be-named new additions. Danielle Olivera is not returning, as she previously announced.

Radke and Hubbard's broken engagement provided the Bravo series' eighth season with its dramatic spine. The two became close friends on Summer House's first season, which made its debut in January 2017. After a few false starts at dating, they officially confirmed their romance to the world in January 2022. In June 2022, the couple confirmed to ET that they were moving in with each other and were "excited" to take that next step.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. - Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Radke proposed to Hubbard later that year during the show’s seventh season. They were meant to get married in Mexico in November 2023, but news of their breakup exploded onto the internet on Aug. 31 -- just two weeks after Hubbard had her garden party-themed bridal shower in New York City with several Summer House co-stars in attendance.

"Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House," multiple sources told ET at the time.

Hubbard has broken her silence about Radke calling off the wedding, calling her breakup experience "the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life." A source told ET in September that Hubbard was "completely devastated" and blindsided by Radke's decision to end their relationship. She was said to be leaning on her female co-stars for support.

Approaching the one-year anniversary of her breakup, Hubbard took a significant step in her healing journey by selling her wedding dresses. In late June, she partnered with the renowned wedding dress shop Kleinfeld Bridal to help launch their resale site, Kleinfeld Again. This collaboration is marked by her decision to sell the three designer gowns she had intended to wear during her nuptials to Radke in Cancun, Mexico.

Reflecting on her split, Hubbard shared to Page Six, "If you could imagine going through a really public, humiliating, awful breakup and then re-watching that breakup and talking about it over and over and over for the last year of your life -- yeah, it's been a long process in the journey of healing."

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. - Cindy Ord / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Speaking with ET in February, Hubbard recalled how Radke broke up with her.

"I sat down on my couch looking to repair a conflict about careers and future finances," Hubbard said. "I was like, OK, we have to get on the same page. Like, we had this conflict the other day about what we're doing in life and how we're making money, and that's what I sat down thinking that we were repairing, the conflict. And he sat down with a very different vibe."

"There was nothing over summer that indicated a breakup," she noted at the time of ET's interview, before she got a chance to watch the full season of Summer House.

"It was a normal relationship," she said. "You fight, you have conflict, you have arguments and you communicate and work through it, especially when you're at that level of a relationship, where you're engaged, about to be married in two months. You work through things, you don't run away."

As for what Radke has to say about their failed relationship, he spoke to ET in November and said the heartbreaking decision to break up was a byproduct of analyzing a relationship that, to him, had serious foundational issues he just couldn't look past.

"I wanted to get married and have a family, but I think when you are getting to a point in your relationship where... we've been in couples therapy since November of 2022 every week for foundational things that we needed to work on," Radke told ET. "We've really been committed to try and work through things and get on the same page, but a wedding, having a family -- that is a serious, serious thing."

"I think -- given where the summer was and how our relationship had been going -- people will see that I had to really dig deep inside and have a very difficult and emotional conversation with her that I felt that I had to do because I really believe our relationship wasn't in that position where it needed to be," he added.

During the Summer House reunion special in June, Hubbard and Radke got into it about their nasty breakup. Hubbard accused Radke of trying to humiliate and villainize her. But both agreed with host Andy Cohen that they are relieved they didn't end up going through with their wedding.

Season 9 of Summer House will surely dive into the messy breakup further.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT:

