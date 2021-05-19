Father's Day Gift Ideas

Searching for the perfect Father's Day gift? We thought you might be. After all, the dad in your life -- whether he's your father, a step-parent, your grandpa or the person you raise your kid with -- deserves the best.

For some reason, dads can be trickier to shop for than other loved ones. While there are general crowd-pleasers like grilling accessories and golf paraphernalia, there's no one-size-fits-all dad gift, because your father is one in a million. Sure, you can always get him a gift card to his favorite clothing brand or restaurant, but a personalized gift will leave a lasting impression and show him you truly care.

And this year, with more shops and stores open and available for get-togethers like Father's Day brunch, you have even more to celebrate in honor of your dad. So why not put the cherry on top with a thoughtful gift? Many companies offer great gift ideas that can be purchased online and delivered straight to his door.

Scroll down to see our roundup of gift ideas to get your father (or father figures) in time for the national holiday (which is on June 20, just an FYI!). Without a doubt, there's bound to be a perfect Father's Day gift here that's practically waiting for him.

Yeti LoudOut GoBox Yeti Yeti LoudOut GoBox A gift any outdoor enthusiast will enjoy, this ultra-durable gear box is waterproof and dustproof. It's an essential for any camping trip to keep your smaller items neat and organized. Plus, it's great for holding all your spices and rubs during a backyard BBQ, too. $250 AT YETI Buy Now

Aged & Infused Natural Liquor Infusion Kit Food52 Aged & Infused Natural Liquor Infusion Kit For the dad who loves to get creative in the kitchen, this alcohol infusion kit is just what he needs. Complete with two 16-ounce glass jars with a filtering spout and blends with all-natural fruits and spices, there's no doubt he'll have a great time whipping up fresh cocktails with his new creations. $32 AND UP AT FOOD52 Buy Now

1-800-Flowers Dishgarden for Dad in Rustic Cube 1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers Dishgarden for Dad in Rustic Cube Spruce up Dad's office by gifting a classic dish garden of assorted lush green plants, presented in a rustic wooden cube. It also comes with a Father's Day balloon for an extra celebratory flair. $65 AT 1-800-FLOWERS Buy Now

Reef Cushion Bounce Phantom Flip Flop DSW Reef Cushion Bounce Phantom Flip Flop No doubt Dad will need new sandals for summer. Gift these super comfortable flip flops from Reef, featuring an extra plush footbed that offers great support whether he's at the beach or taking a sunset stroll. $42 AT DSW Buy Now

Fossil Garrett Chronograph Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Watch Fossil Fossil Garrett Chronograph Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Watch Because time is really hard to keep track of lately -- and a classic watch is always a great Father's Day gift to have for your father, your grandpa or another father figure in your life. Plus, you can get any Fossil watch engraved for free. $139 AT FOSSIL Buy Now

Lululemon ABC Pant Slim Warpstreme 34" Lululemon Lululemon ABC Pant Slim Warpstreme 34" Does anybody wear jeans anymore? The new normal are these slim pants from Lululemon, which are actually, you know, comfortable. If you're hesitant to pick out clothes for the man in your life, in this instance, a gift card is the smart choice. $128 AT LULULEMON Buy Now

Minted A Custom Photo Gift Minted Minted A Custom Photo Gift The online design marketplace is making it super easy to create a unique Father's Day gift with your favorite photos. Draw inspo from their Father's Day gift shop and get 20% off everything when you join Minted More. Buy Now

Wild One Collar Walk Kit Wild One Wild One Collar Walk Kit Whether he's a new dog dad or his best friend needs a brand new waterproof collar and leash, this set from Wild One, including a matching poop bag carrier, is a stylish and practical gift. Available in seven colors, this kit will make daily walks easy. You'll automatically save $20. $88 AT WILD ONE (REGULARLY $108) Buy Now

Theragun Prime Theragun Theragun Prime If you were thinking about splurging on a fancy sports massage for him, consider this mega-popular vibration therapy device as a unique gift. It pulses 40 times per second to stimulate circulation, generate heat and relieve even the deepest kinds of tension, tightness, knots and other variations of soreness. Famous Theragun fans range from Justin Timberlake to the Dancing with the Stars cast to pro athletes like Kyrie Irving. $299 AT THERAGUN Buy Now

Asobu Coldbrew Coffee Maker Apollo Box Asobu Coldbrew Coffee Maker Know a new dad who could use some quick and easy caffeine? This portable insulated brewer makes delicious iced coffee, hot coffee and tea and has a removable 40-ounce mug that keeps drinks cold or hot for hours. Personalize this thoughtful gift with a bag of his favorite coffee grounds. $60 AT APOLLO BOX Buy Now

Disney+ One-Year Subscription Disney+ Disney+ One-Year Subscription What's on Disney+? More like what's not on Disney+. Choose your delivery date -- reminder that Father's Day is coming -- and he'll receive an email with instructions on how to redeem his subscription. Sign Up

Leatherman Surge Leatherman Leatherman Surge If your dad is always tinkering with things, he needs a multi-tool in his repertoire. Available in both stainless steel and black, this heavy-duty workhorse has extra-large scissors, full-size knife blades, replaceable wire cutters and a bottle opener -- so why not throw in a six-pack of his favorite beer for him to enjoy on his special day? $130 AT LEATHERMAN Buy Now

Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit Solo Stove Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit Every dad with a backyard could use a giant fire pit, and the Yukon burns wood so efficiently that only ultra-fine ash will remain (meaning cleanup is a breeze). In other words, this will be the perfect gift for Father's Day. $500 AT SOLO STOVE (REGULARLY $600) Buy Now

Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge Amazon Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge We feel like James Bond would approve of this nifty whiskey-sipping glass. To use, insert the silicone form into the glass, add water through the hole in the top and freeze the whole thing until ice forms -- you’re left with a wedge of ice on one side of the glass and a drink that won't get watered down. Here’s a gift-giving tip from one Amazon review: Wrap the box and have the cup already frozen in the freezer so he can enjoy it right away. $25 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Dylan's Candy Bar Nostalgia Gift Bucket Dylan's Candy Bar Dylan's Candy Bar Nostalgia Gift Bucket Take Dad on a sweet trip down memory lane with this retro-inspired gift box. It's filled with three pounds of nostalgic candy like Sugar Babies, Charleston Chews, Pop Rocks, Fruit Stripe Gum, Smarties and Satellite Wafers -- if you're lucky, he'll share with the family. $75 AT DYLAN'S CANDY BAR Buy Now

Rastelli's Ribeye Box Rastelli's Rastelli's Ribeye Box If you're not taking Dad out to dinner this year, treat him to a plate of high-quality steak by sending a package of ready-for-cooking ribeye straight to his door. The box comes with eight tender, juicy, marbled 8-oz. ribeyes that have been wet aged for 21 days. $89 AT RASTELLI'S Buy Now

Duluth Trading Co. Leather AWOL Bag 2.0 Duluth Trading Co. Duluth Trading Co. Leather AWOL Bag 2.0 Inspired by "AWOL" military bags and made of cowhide that's been richly oiled, this handsome leather bag is the perfect gift for any dad on the go. $300 AT DULUTH TRADING CO. Buy Now

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon saves the day, again. Now thinner and lighter than ever, the newest Kindle Paperwhite has twice the storage of its previous version (8GB) and is completely waterproof -- present it to him with a book from his favorite author already downloaded. $130 AT AMAZON Buy Now

All-Clad Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set With Case Amazon All-Clad Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set With Case Is it a cliché? Maybe. Is barbecue delicious? Definitely. This stainless steel four-piece kit by beloved kitchen tool brand All-Clad is a great gift idea for Dad or Grandpa and exactly what a grill master-in-training needs. $120 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Crosley C6 Bluetooth Turntable Walmart Crosley C6 Bluetooth Turntable Did your father instill a love of music in his kids? Return the favor with this classic two-speed belt-driven turntable with a built-in preamp. For an extra-sweet personalized Father's Day gift, bundle it with some vinyl that you remember listening to together back in the day. $129 AT WALMART Buy Now

Gillette NFL Personalized Razor Gillette Gillette NFL Personalized Razor The name of his favorite NFL team is all you need for a personalized gift he'll use all the time. These officially licensed razors feature Gillette's most advanced blades for a smooth shave. Order a one-time delivery or subscribe him for refills -- shipping is free. $25 AND UP AT GILLETTE Buy Now

