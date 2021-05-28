Father's Day Gifts 2021: Gift Cards, Plant Delivery and More

Father's Day is on June 20, and if you tend to procrastinate on shopping for a gift we're here to help.

ET Style has gathered the best last-minute Father's Day gifts to give to Dad, Grandpa or any beloved father figure in your life. Each great gift on this list is available on a retailer website that offers fast shipping and gift card options. From a coffee subscription to a hot sauce gift box, shop the perfect Father's Day gift that'll be delivered in time for dear old Dad.

As retailers continue to follow precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, be sure to double-check the website's updates on deliveries in case of shipping delays.

Ahead, shop our editorially chosen products that work as a thoughtful gift that don't say "last-minute."

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro The noise-cancelling Apple AirPods Pro is always a good gift idea. The wireless earbud headphones are 21% off on Amazon, and Prime members get free one-day shipping. $197 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Winc Gift Card Winc Winc Gift Card Is wine Dad's go-to drink? Send a gift card to wine subscription website Winc, where he can discover new bottles and add his faves to cart. STARTING AT $60 AT WINC Buy Now

Vuori Banks Hybrid Swim Shorts Nordstrom Vuori Banks Hybrid Swim Shorts Gift Dad a pair of shorts for summer. The Vuori Banks Hybrid Swim Shorts can be worn in the water or on land. The eco-friendly design is made from recycled plastic bottles and a stretchy, quick-drying and antimicrobial fabric. Available in five colors. Nordstrom offers multiple shipping options and free pick-up. $68 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Trade Gift Coffee Subscription Trade Trade Gift Coffee Subscription A coffee subscription is the perfect gift for any coffee lover. Plus, you don't need to worry about shipping! He can select his taste preferences and Trade will recommend a variety of picks from top roasters across the country. Choose three bags ($60), six bags ($120) or 12 bags ($228). $60 AND UP AT TRADE Buy Now

Harry & David Jerky Gift Box Harry & David Harry & David Jerky Gift Box Savory jerky snacks pair nicely with a glass of beer. Let Dad enjoy a cold one with complementary selection of smoked beef strips, pepperoni sticks, beef sausage sticks, maple bacon jerky and hot-and-sweet beer mustard. Various shipping speeds are available. $40 AT HARRY & DAVID Buy Now

1-800-Flowers Succulent Centerpiece 1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers Succulent Centerpiece Beautiful succulents set in a reclaimed wooden box is sure to spruce up any office space. Available to be sent via next-day shipping or same-day delivery. Enter the delivery zip code and date for rates. $55 AT 1-800-FLOWERS Buy Now

Wüsthof Classic Chef’s Knife Williams Sonoma Wüsthof Classic Chef’s Knife Does Dad love to chef it up in the kitchen? Gift a sharp, durable steel chef's knife for chopping, dicing and slicing needs. Personalize the knife with a monogram or name for $12. Available in sizes 6", 8" and 10". Williams Sonoma offers next-day delivery and free pickup. $120 AND UP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA Buy Now

Mouth Hot Hot Hot Sauce Mouth Mouth Hot Hot Hot Sauce Adding a little kick to any food (tacos, pizza, fried rice -- the list goes on) is made easy with this set of five different hot sauce options to choose from, ranging from sriracha to ghost pepper varieties. Mouth offers express and overnight shipping. $70 AT MOUTH Buy Now

Wildwood Grilling Wood Smoke Grilling Planks Uncommon Goods Wildwood Grilling Wood Smoke Grilling Planks Elevate the grill master's game by gifting these wood smoke grilling planks. Place seasoned foods on the plank over the grill to infuse wood smoke flavor of cedar, alder, cherry, maple or hickory. Two-day expedited shipping is also available. $26 AT UNCOMMON GOODS Buy Now

