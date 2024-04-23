Swedish-based beauty tech company Foreo is loved by celebs and beauty enthusiasts for its microcurrent devices and facial cleansing massagers that bring some of the most popular spa treatments straight to your home. Stars like Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and Miley Cyrus are all fans of Foreo, and now you can get some of the brand's most innovative products for way less.

Just in time for Mother's Day, Foreo is secretly offering up to 50% off new devices and skincare must-haves. Whether you're seeking to revitalize your cleansing routine or achieve younger-looking skin, you can indulge in exclusive savings to renew your skincare routine and start fresh. The beauty gadgets also make great gifts for any special mom on your list.

Shop the FOREO Sale

The iconic Foreo Luna is a cult-favorite face-cleansing massager used for a deep yet gently exfoliating in-pore cleanse. Not only does it remove dirt, oil and makeup residue, but the gadget also boosts circulation and collagen, promotes lymphatic drainage, and reduces puffiness. The Luna is waterproof and can be connected to an app for a customized cleansing experience.

Going to a spa can be lovely, but it can also be expensive. With Foreo's technologically advanced and age-defying devices, looking youthfully fresh has never been easier. Below, rejuvenate your glow with the best Foreo deals available today.

Foreo Bear Foreo Foreo Bear The Bear is an anti-aging device featuring four revolutionary types of microcurrent and anti-shock systems. This small but mighty device is designed to help lift, firm and tone the face and neck for a tighter and more contoured complexion, according to the brand. $329 $209 Shop Now

Foreo Luna 3 Foreo Foreo Luna 3 The Luna 3 works to lift away visible dirt, oil, and makeup residue on skin and offers firming facial massages with customizable controls in the FOREO app. The brush head has thin touchpoints for a gentle cleanse, with broader touchpoints for precision. $219 $129 Shop Now

Foreo UFO 2 Foreo Foreo UFO 2 This sculpting device features thermo-therapy, LED therapy and T-sonic massages to help reduce signs of aging and hydrate skin, according to the brand. $299 $179 Shop Now

Foreo Luna Mini 3 Foreo Foreo Luna Mini 3 This cleansing device is designed for a gentle scrub with sparkling results for all skin types. Get 50% off the compact and travel-friendly LUNA Mini 3. $179 $89 Shop Now

Foreo Iris Foreo Foreo Iris Take care of your eyes and upgrade your routine with the ophthalmologist-approved, rejuvenating eye massager made to deliver a gentle massage to the eye area to help enhance eye contour radiance. $149 $75 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: