Foreo's Skincare Devices Are on Sale for Mother's Day — Here's How to Get Up to 50% Off

Foreo
Foreo
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:30 PM PDT, April 23, 2024

For a thoughtful gift, to keep, or both — spring into savings with these Mother's Day deals on Foreo's best-selling beauty devices.

Swedish-based beauty tech company Foreo is loved by celebs and beauty enthusiasts for its microcurrent devices and facial cleansing massagers that bring some of the most popular spa treatments straight to your home. Stars like Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and Miley Cyrus are all fans of Foreo, and now you can get some of the brand's most innovative products for way less. 

Just in time for Mother's Day, Foreo is secretly offering up to 50% off new devices and skincare must-haves. Whether you're seeking to revitalize your cleansing routine or achieve younger-looking skin, you can indulge in exclusive savings to renew your skincare routine and start fresh. The beauty gadgets also make great gifts for any special mom on your list.

Shop the FOREO Sale

The iconic Foreo Luna is a cult-favorite face-cleansing massager used for a deep yet gently exfoliating in-pore cleanse. Not only does it remove dirt, oil and makeup residue, but the gadget also boosts circulation and collagen, promotes lymphatic drainage, and reduces puffiness. The Luna is waterproof and can be connected to an app for a customized cleansing experience.

Going to a spa can be lovely, but it can also be expensive. With Foreo's technologically advanced and age-defying devices, looking youthfully fresh has never been easier. Below, rejuvenate your glow with the best Foreo deals available today.

Foreo Bear

Foreo Bear
Foreo

Foreo Bear

The Bear is an anti-aging device featuring four revolutionary types of microcurrent and anti-shock systems. This small but mighty device is designed to help lift, firm and tone the face and neck for a tighter and more contoured complexion, according to the brand. 

$329 $209

Shop Now

Foreo Luna 3

Foreo Luna 3
Foreo

Foreo Luna 3

The Luna 3 works to lift away visible dirt, oil, and makeup residue on skin and offers firming facial massages with customizable controls in the FOREO app. The brush head has thin touchpoints for a gentle cleanse, with broader touchpoints for precision.

$219 $129

Shop Now

Foreo UFO 2

Foreo UFO 2
Foreo

Foreo UFO 2

This sculpting device features thermo-therapy, LED therapy and T-sonic massages to help reduce signs of aging and hydrate skin, according to the brand. 

$299 $179

Shop Now

ESPADA Pro-level acne treatment

ESPADA Pro-level acne treatment
Foreo

ESPADA Pro-level acne treatment

According to Foreo, the ESPADA  is a device that combines blue LED light and T-Sonic pulsations to help treat acne before and during a breakout. 

$159 $79

Shop Now

Foreo Supercharged Serum 2.0

Foreo Supercharged Serum 2.0
Foreo

Foreo Supercharged Serum 2.0

Use this squalane and hyaluronic acid-infused microcurrent conductive gel alongside your favorite Foreo device for maximum efficiency.

$59 $41

Shop Now

Foreo Luna Mini 3

Foreo Luna Mini 3
Foreo

Foreo Luna Mini 3

This cleansing device is designed for a gentle scrub with sparkling results for all skin types. Get 50% off the compact and travel-friendly LUNA Mini 3.

$179 $89

Shop Now

Glow Every Day UFO and Mask Bundle

Glow Every Day UFO and Mask Bundle
Foreo

Glow Every Day UFO and Mask Bundle

The UFO brings a full facial mask experience, amped up and just in two minutes, says the brand. Grab this ultra-giftable bundle with a variety of different masks to discover your favorite or share with a mask-loving mom.

$383 $245

Shop Now

Foreo Iris

Foreo Iris
Foreo

Foreo Iris

Take care of your eyes and upgrade your routine with the ophthalmologist-approved, rejuvenating eye massager made to deliver a gentle massage to the eye area to help enhance eye contour radiance.

$149 $75

Shop Now

