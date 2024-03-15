FRAME is the splurge-worthy denim brand with a European vibe that stars love. Styles have been seen on Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Markle, Gisele Bündchen, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and more. So when FRAME has a sale on the horizon, we at ET are all ears.

Today through March 24, you can score 25% sitewide at FRAME during the Friends and Family Sale. That means you're saving big on bestselling denim, new arrivals and more. Here's your chance to ditch your skinny jeans for on-trend wider-leg pants at a discount.

Shop the FRAME Sale

Get the model-off-duty look with some women's section highlights from the FRAME Friends and Family Sale below. Upgrade your wardrobe for spring with new tops, dresses, accessories and more. Note that select styles are excluded from promotions, as marked. Some sizes are already selling out, so be sure to strike now to get everything you want out of this sale!

Le Jane FRAME Le Jane This bestseller has an ultra-high rise and straight leg. It's subtly distressed for a relaxed look. $288 $216 Shop Now

The Standard Shirt FRAME The Standard Shirt There are so many ways you can style this classic silk shirt. It's an ideal match for your new denim. $398 $299 Shop Now

Coquillage Belt FRAME Coquillage Belt Accessorize your new denim with this belt that has seashell hardware. $178 Shop Now