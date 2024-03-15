With a new season comes a new sale for a wardrobe refresh.
FRAME is the splurge-worthy denim brand with a European vibe that stars love. Styles have been seen on Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Markle, Gisele Bündchen, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and more. So when FRAME has a sale on the horizon, we at ET are all ears.
Today through March 24, you can score 25% sitewide at FRAME during the Friends and Family Sale. That means you're saving big on bestselling denim, new arrivals and more. Here's your chance to ditch your skinny jeans for on-trend wider-leg pants at a discount.
Get the model-off-duty look with some women's section highlights from the FRAME Friends and Family Sale below. Upgrade your wardrobe for spring with new tops, dresses, accessories and more. Note that select styles are excluded from promotions, as marked. Some sizes are already selling out, so be sure to strike now to get everything you want out of this sale!
Braided Waistband Wide Leg
The attention to detail on these jeans is stunning, with a braided waistband and patch pockets. Pair this long style with some heels.
Le Jane Wide Leg
This casual wide-leg pant has an ultra high rise fit.
Le Jane
This bestseller has an ultra-high rise and straight leg. It's subtly distressed for a relaxed look.
Le Easy Flare
This small flare is easy to pull off and pairs well with flat shoes.
The Standard Shirt
There are so many ways you can style this classic silk shirt. It's an ideal match for your new denim.
Sleeveless Turtleneck Top
Keep it chic in this sleeveless turtleneck top.
Coquillage Belt
Accessorize your new denim with this belt that has seashell hardware.
Crochet Shift Dress
Pop this cotton-silk dress over a swimsuit and go.
Le Brigette Short
These spring-ready cutoff shorts have a high-rise fit.
Sleeveless Trucker Pocket Dress
Believe it or not, this cute mini dress takes inspiration from the classic trucker jacket.
Stitch Mix Crew
This mohair sweater is lightweight enough for spring. It's slightly cropped to pair with high-waisted bottoms.
Le Mini Boot
These classic bootcut pants are a bestseller.
Cashmere Clean Crew
This 100% cashmere sweater is ready for sunnier days in a nautical striped print.
Gathered Seam Lace Inset Dress
You'll feel comfortable in this figure-flattering dress that gathers at the waist.
Sleeveless Tiered Maxi
Float through flower fields in this prairie aesthetic dress with a keyhole neckline.