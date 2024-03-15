Sales & Deals

FRAME’s Friends and Family Sale Is on Now: Shop the Denim Brand Seen on Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and More

Gisele Bundchen frame denim
FRAME
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 9:05 AM PDT, March 15, 2024

With a new season comes a new sale for a wardrobe refresh.

FRAME is the splurge-worthy denim brand with a European vibe that stars love. Styles have been seen on Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Markle, Gisele Bündchen, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and more. So when FRAME has a sale on the horizon, we at ET are all ears. 

Today through March 24, you can score 25% sitewide at FRAME during the Friends and Family Sale. That means you're saving big on bestselling denim, new arrivals and more. Here's your chance to ditch your skinny jeans for on-trend wider-leg pants at a discount.

Shop the FRAME Sale

Get the model-off-duty look with some women's section highlights from the FRAME Friends and Family Sale below. Upgrade your wardrobe for spring with new tops, dresses, accessories and more. Note that select styles are excluded from promotions, as marked. Some sizes are already selling out, so be sure to strike now to get everything you want out of this sale!

Braided Waistband Wide Leg

Braided Waistband Wide Leg
FRAME

Braided Waistband Wide Leg

The attention to detail on these jeans is stunning, with a braided waistband and patch pockets. Pair this long style with some heels.

$328 $246

Shop Now

Le Jane Wide Leg

Le Jane Wide Leg
FRAME

Le Jane Wide Leg

This casual wide-leg pant has an ultra high rise fit. 

$278 $209

Shop Now

Le Jane

Le Jane
FRAME

Le Jane

This bestseller has an ultra-high rise and straight leg. It's subtly distressed for a relaxed look.

$288 $216

Shop Now

Le Easy Flare

Le Easy Flare
FRAME

Le Easy Flare

This small flare is easy to pull off and pairs well with flat shoes.

The Standard Shirt

The Standard Shirt
FRAME

The Standard Shirt

There are so many ways you can style this classic silk shirt. It's an ideal match for your new denim. 

$398 $299

Shop Now

Sleeveless Turtleneck Top

Sleeveless Turtleneck Top
FRAME

Sleeveless Turtleneck Top

Keep it chic in this sleeveless turtleneck top. 

$128 $96

Shop Now

Coquillage Belt

Coquillage Belt
FRAME

Coquillage Belt

Accessorize your new denim with this belt that has seashell hardware.

Crochet Shift Dress

Crochet Shift Dress
FRAME

Crochet Shift Dress

Pop this cotton-silk dress over a swimsuit and go.

$498 $374

Shop Now

Le Brigette Short

Le Brigette Short
FRAME

Le Brigette Short

These spring-ready cutoff shorts have a high-rise fit. 

$178 $134

Shop Now

Sleeveless Trucker Pocket Dress

Sleeveless Trucker Pocket Dress
FRAME

Sleeveless Trucker Pocket Dress

Believe it or not, this cute mini dress takes inspiration from the classic trucker jacket.

$328 $246

Shop Now

Stitch Mix Crew

Stitch Mix Crew
FRAME

Stitch Mix Crew

This mohair sweater is lightweight enough for spring. It's slightly cropped to pair with high-waisted bottoms.

$448 $336

Shop Now

Le Mini Boot

Le Mini Boot
FRAME

Le Mini Boot

These classic bootcut pants are a bestseller. 

$225 $169

Shop Now

Cashmere Clean Crew

Cashmere Clean Crew
FRAME

Cashmere Clean Crew

This 100% cashmere sweater is ready for sunnier days in a nautical striped print.

$548 $411

Shop Now

Gathered Seam Lace Inset Dress

Gathered Seam Lace Inset Dress
FRAME

Gathered Seam Lace Inset Dress

You'll feel comfortable in this figure-flattering dress that gathers at the waist. 

$488 $366

Shop Now

Sleeveless Tiered Maxi

Sleeveless Tiered Maxi
FRAME

Sleeveless Tiered Maxi

Float through flower fields in this prairie aesthetic dress with a keyhole neckline. 

