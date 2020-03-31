Frank And Oak Sale: $15 Off All Tops and More Discounts

There is a Frank And Oak sale happening now with great deals on pants, boots, blazers, jumpsuits and more.

The eco-conscious Montreal-based brand, known for its elevated take on the wardrobe essentials you love created via sustainable practices, launched new deals this week and we’ve got the coupon codes.

Get $15 off all regular priced men’s and women’s tops including t-shirts, blouses, sweatshirts, tanks and more with code TOP15 through April 2 at 09:00 am ET. You can also take an extra 20% off through April 1 with code B2G20 when you buy 2 or more markdown items. Get $50 off Frank And Oak Century Chelsea boots when you use the code CHELSEA50 through April 2.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all Frank And Oak retail stores are closed to the public. The warehouse continues to process online orders for the Frank And Oak sale, with employees working in alternate shifts, disinfecting workstations and wearing gloves to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.

Shipping is free on orders above $49 and they have extended the policy on requesting an online return to 30 days after delivery. Note, the discount is not valid on gift cards, markdowns, past purchases, in-store, Style Plan subscription and third-party brands.

Shop ET Style's top picks from the Frank And Oak sale, below.

The Organic Cotton Gym Fleece Crewneck Frank and Oak Frank and Oak The Organic Cotton Gym Fleece Crewneck Frank and Oak This comfortable fleece crewneck is made from responsible cotton grown and harvested with sustainable methods. REGULARLY $69.50 $49.99 at Frank and Oak

Button Up Slip Cami Frank And Oak Frank And Oak Button Up Slip Cami Frank And Oak This loose fit cami V-neck style from Frank and Oak features adjustable straps. Pair with a comfy cardigan or dress it up with a blazer. REGULARLY $59.50 $44.50 at Frank And Oak

The Hemp Tee Frank And Oak Frank & Oak The Hemp Tee Frank And Oak This refined, modern T-shirt, made from hemp and cotton, features a high crew neck and is available in two other chic, earthy colors. REGULARLY $39.50 $29.62 at Frank And Oak

Flat Rib U-Neck Frank And Oak Frank And Oak Flat Rib U-Neck Frank And Oak This U-neck long sleeves blouse is both comfortable and flattering. REGULARLY $39.50 $24.50 at Frank And Oak

Placket Blouse Frank And Oak Frank And Oak Placket Blouse Frank And Oak This blouse features a classic fit, point collar and hidden front button closure. REGULARLY $79.50 $64.50 at Frank And Oak

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

