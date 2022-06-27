Now's the time to stock up on summer essentials — swimsuits, sarongs, coverups and beach-friendly athleisure. Frankies Bikinis is having an epic 4th of July sale now through Monday, July 4. Plus, if you order before the end of today you get free 2-day shipping, which means you can get your bikini in time for the long 4th of July weekend.

With the code STARS, you can take 25% off every trendy bathing suit from the celeb-loved swimwear brand. In other words, run, don’t walk: This is a sitewide swim sale you won’t want to miss. Available in both classic silhouettes like scoop-back one-pieces as well as more unique monokinis and cut-out bikinis, the luxury swimsuit retailer has every style you could possibly dream of for summer.

25% Off Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis has also launched an exclusive, limited-edition collection with Gigi Hadid. The latest supermodel-approved collab is a 98-piece collection of swim and loungewear, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, as well as bodysuits, leggings and dresses. Be sure to check out the Americana-inspired Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection, which marks the tenth anniversary of the brand.

With summer already here, shop the Frankies Bikinis sale now and check out all our favorite items before they sell out.

Molly Low Rise Pants Frankies Bikinis Molly Low Rise Pants These low-rise sheer pants look just as good with platform slides for a night out as they do with their matching top, sitting by the pool. $175 $131 WITH CODE STARS Buy Now

