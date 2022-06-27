Shopping

Frankies Bikinis 4th of July Sale: Save on the Celeb-Favorite Swimwear for Summer

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Now's the time to stock up on summer essentials — swimsuits, sarongs, coverups and beach-friendly athleisure. Frankies Bikinis is having an epic 4th of July sale now through Monday, July 4. Plus, if you order before the end of today you get free 2-day shipping, which means you can get your bikini in time for the long 4th of July weekend.

With the code STARS, you can take 25% off every trendy bathing suit from the celeb-loved swimwear brand. In other words, run, don’t walk: This is a sitewide swim sale you won’t want to miss. Available in both classic silhouettes like scoop-back one-pieces as well as more unique monokinis and cut-out bikinis, the luxury swimsuit retailer has every style you could possibly dream of for summer. 

25% Off Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis has also launched an exclusive, limited-edition collection with Gigi Hadid. The latest supermodel-approved collab is a 98-piece collection of swim and loungewear, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, as well as bodysuits, leggings and dresses. Be sure to check out the Americana-inspired Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection, which marks the tenth anniversary of the brand. 

With summer already here, shop the Frankies Bikinis sale now and check out all our favorite items before they sell out. 

Vanessa Shine Twist Crop Top
Vanessa Shine Twist Crop Top

Grab this best-selling twist top in eye-catching aqua for a low price.

$105$79
WITH CODE STARS
Kyle Iridescent One Piece Swimsuit
Kyle Iridescent One Piece Swimsuit

Look and feel as fabulous as a unicorn in this iridescent classic one-piece suit.

$185$149
WITH CODE STARS
Taylor Strapless Tube Dress
Taylor Strapless Tube Dress

Wear this quilted tube dress as an easy cover up, or wear it solo for a beachside dinner.

$140$105
WITH CODE STARS
Jayden Strapless Bikini Top
Jayden Strapless Bikini Top

Throw yourself back to the early 2000s in this denim-reminiscent swim tube top. 

$105$79
WITH CODE STARS
Molly Low Rise Pants
Molly Low Rise Pants

These low-rise sheer pants look just as good with platform slides for a night out as they do with their matching top, sitting by the pool.

$175$131
WITH CODE STARS
Jamilla Iridescent String Top
Jamilla Iridescent String Top

Say hello to this peek-a-boo top, sure to catch anyone's eye while you're lounging poolside, on the beach or by the snack bar.

$95$71
WITH CODE STARS
Hayden Terry Long Sleeve Romper
Hayden Terry Long Sleeve Romper

Don't miss the chance to get this ultra-cozy terry romper (recently spotted on Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney).

$145$109
WITH CODE STARS
Tatum Floral Triangle Bikini Top
Tatum Floral Triangle Bikini Top

Strap into this string wraparound bikini with cute heart-shaped hardware for a unique style that's all your own.

$80$60
Kailyn Floral String Bikini Bottom
Kailyn Floral String Bikini Bottom

Show off your best assets in this matching string bikini bottom.

$90$68
Paraiso Floral Wrap Sarong
Paraiso Floral Wrap Sarong

Instantly transport yourself to a tropical resort with this floral patterned sarong, which pairs perfectly with any of Frankies' bikinis.

$90$68
Eden Halter Bikini Top
Eden Halter Bikini Top

We love the hardware embellishment on this classic halter bikini, perfect for a long day by the pool.

$90$36
Dreams Hipster Bikini Bottom
Dreams Hipster Bikini Bottom

Extra coverage is yours in these matching striped hip-hugging bottoms, available in three bold colors to best suit your style.

$90$27
Maggie Underwire Satin Bikini Top
Maggie Underwire Satin Bikini Top

This satin bikini top is made with supportive underwire, perfect for someone who needs some extra oomph.

$110$33
Tia Satin String Bikini Bottom
Tia Satin String Bikini Bottom

Say goodbye to clunky tan lines with this ultra-revealing side tie bikini bottom in lush satin.

$80$32
Dorothy Satin Halter One Piece Swimsuit
Dorothy Satin Halter One Piece Swimsuit

Take your beach trip into new sexy heights with this silky one-piece showstopper.

$185$139

