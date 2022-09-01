Frankies Bikinis' Best-Selling Swimsuits Are On Sale Now: Shop 30% Off These Celeb-Favorite Styles
Kendall Jenner, Barbie Ferreira, and Naomi Osaka-approved swimsuit brand Frankies Bikinis is having an epic Labor Day sale right now. While the official start of fall is just a few weeks away, now is the time to stock up on vacation essentials like swimsuits, rompers, and matching sets. Through September 5, the Frankies Bikinis Labor Day Sale is offering shoppers 30% off everything with the code WEEKEND at checkout.
Frankies Bikinis recently launched an exclusive, limited-edition collection with Gigi Hadid. The latest supermodel-approved collab is a 98-piece collection of swim and loungewear, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, as well as bodysuits, leggings and dresses. Be sure to check out the Americana-inspired Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection, which is included in the Labor Day sale event.
Ahead, shop our favorite styles from the Frankies Bikinis Labor Day Sale before they sell out. For more shopping inspiration this holiday weekend, check out our guide to the best Labor Day 2022 sales going on now.
Designed with a one shoulder neckline and a single cut out across the front and back, this one piece swimsuit offers a great fit and is great for the beach.
The stylish and comfortable silhouette of this bikini top makes it a great choice for lounging around all day.
This terry bikini bottom will finally let you achieve your high leg bikini bottom goals. Match it with any of Frankies Bikinis' brand new Dolphin terry tops.
The newest one piece swimsuit is sassy and has a halter shape, side cutouts, and cheeky coverage.
This tie dye bikini top is unique for its hibiscus rhinestone details and Distorted Pink Dye print.
Combined with the matching top, this bikini bottom is a must-have.
Strap into this string wraparound bikini with cute heart-shaped hardware for a unique style that's all your own.
Show off your best assets in this matching string bikini bottom.
Instantly transport yourself to a tropical resort with this floral patterned sarong, which pairs perfectly with any of Frankies' bikinis.
For an evening out with the girls, pair this versatile one-piece swimsuit with your favorite pair of jeans.
