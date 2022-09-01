Shopping

Frankies Bikinis' Best-Selling Swimsuits Are On Sale Now: Shop 30% Off These Celeb-Favorite Styles

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Frankies Bikinis

Kendall Jenner, Barbie Ferreira, and Naomi Osaka-approved swimsuit brand Frankies Bikinis is having an epic Labor Day sale right now. While the official start of fall is just a few weeks away, now is the time to stock up on vacation essentials like swimsuits, rompers, and matching sets. Through September 5, the Frankies Bikinis Labor Day Sale is offering shoppers 30% off everything with the code WEEKEND at checkout. 

Get 30% Off Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis recently launched an exclusive, limited-edition collection with Gigi Hadid. The latest supermodel-approved collab is a 98-piece collection of swim and loungewear, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, as well as bodysuits, leggings and dresses. Be sure to check out the Americana-inspired Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection, which is included in the Labor Day sale event. 

Ahead, shop our favorite styles from the Frankies Bikinis Labor Day Sale before they sell out. For more shopping inspiration this holiday weekend, check out our guide to the best Labor Day 2022 sales going on now.  

Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit
Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit

Designed with a one shoulder neckline and a single cut out across the front and back, this one piece swimsuit offers a great fit and is great for the beach.

$175$73
WITH CODE WEEKEND
Maggie Terry Underwire Bikini Top
Maggie Terry Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Maggie Terry Underwire Bikini Top

The stylish and comfortable silhouette of this bikini top makes it a great choice for lounging around all day. 

$110$54
WITH CODE WEEKEND
Connor Terry Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Connor Terry Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
Connor Terry Cheeky Bikini Bottom

This terry bikini bottom will finally let you achieve your high leg bikini bottom goals. Match it with any of Frankies Bikinis' brand new Dolphin terry tops.

$90$44
WITH CODE WEEKEND
Amanda Satin One Piece
Amanda Satin One Piece
Frankies Bikinis
Amanda Satin One Piece

The newest one piece swimsuit is sassy and has a halter shape, side cutouts, and cheeky coverage.

$195$82
WITH CODE WEEKEND
Tia Terry Triangle Bikini Top
Tia Terry Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Tia Terry Triangle Bikini Top

This tie dye bikini top is unique for its hibiscus rhinestone details and Distorted Pink Dye print. 

$80$56
WITH CODE WEEKEND
Tia Terry String Bikini Bottom
Tia Terry String Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
Tia Terry String Bikini Bottom

Combined with the matching top, this bikini bottom is a must-have.

$80$56
WITH CODE WEEKEND
Tatum Floral Triangle Bikini Top
Tatum Floral Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Tatum Floral Triangle Bikini Top

Strap into this string wraparound bikini with cute heart-shaped hardware for a unique style that's all your own.

$80$22
WITH CODE WEEKEND
Kailyn Floral String Bikini Bottom
Kailyn Floral String Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
Kailyn Floral String Bikini Bottom

Show off your best assets in this matching string bikini bottom.

$90$31
WITH CODE WEEKEND
Paraiso Floral Wrap Sarong
Paraiso Floral Wrap Sarong
Frankies Bikinis
Paraiso Floral Wrap Sarong

Instantly transport yourself to a tropical resort with this floral patterned sarong, which pairs perfectly with any of Frankies' bikinis.

$90$41
WITH CODE WEEKEND
Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit

For an evening out with the girls, pair this versatile one-piece swimsuit with your favorite pair of jeans. 

$180$88
WITH CODE WEEKEND

