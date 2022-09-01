Kendall Jenner, Barbie Ferreira, and Naomi Osaka-approved swimsuit brand Frankies Bikinis is having an epic Labor Day sale right now. While the official start of fall is just a few weeks away, now is the time to stock up on vacation essentials like swimsuits, rompers, and matching sets. Through September 5, the Frankies Bikinis Labor Day Sale is offering shoppers 30% off everything with the code WEEKEND at checkout.

Get 30% Off Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis recently launched an exclusive, limited-edition collection with Gigi Hadid. The latest supermodel-approved collab is a 98-piece collection of swim and loungewear, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, as well as bodysuits, leggings and dresses. Be sure to check out the Americana-inspired Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection, which is included in the Labor Day sale event.

Ahead, shop our favorite styles from the Frankies Bikinis Labor Day Sale before they sell out. For more shopping inspiration this holiday weekend, check out our guide to the best Labor Day 2022 sales going on now.

Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit Frankies Bikinis Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit Designed with a one shoulder neckline and a single cut out across the front and back, this one piece swimsuit offers a great fit and is great for the beach. $175 $73 WITH CODE WEEKEND Buy Now

Connor Terry Cheeky Bikini Bottom Frankies Bikinis Connor Terry Cheeky Bikini Bottom This terry bikini bottom will finally let you achieve your high leg bikini bottom goals. Match it with any of Frankies Bikinis' brand new Dolphin terry tops. $90 $44 WITH CODE WEEKEND Buy Now

