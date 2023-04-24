Kendall Jenner, Barbie Ferreira, and Naomi Osaka-approved swimsuit brand Frankies Bikinis is celebrating spring with its biggest sale of the year. Right now is the perfect time to stock up on vacation essentials like swimsuits, rompers, and matching sets from the celeb-loved brand. Through Wedensday, April 26, the Frankies Bikinis Spring Sale is offering shoppers 20% off everything with the code SPRING at checkout.

Get 20% Off Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis recently launched an exclusive, limited-edition collection with Sydney Sweeney. The latest actress-approved collab is a 80-piece collection of swim and loungewear, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, as well as skirts, rompers and dresses. Be sure to check out the Americana-inspired Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis collection, which is included in the spring sale event.

Ahead, shop our favorite best-selling styles from the Frankies Bikinis Spring Sale before they sell out.

Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit Frankies Bikinis Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit Designed with a one shoulder neckline and a single cut out across the front and back, this one piece swimsuit offers a great fit and is great for the beach. $175 $70 WITH CODE SPRING Shop Now

