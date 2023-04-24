Frankies Bikinis' Best-Selling Swimsuits Are On Sale Now: Shop the Celeb-Favorite Styles for Summer
Kendall Jenner, Barbie Ferreira, and Naomi Osaka-approved swimsuit brand Frankies Bikinis is celebrating spring with its biggest sale of the year. Right now is the perfect time to stock up on vacation essentials like swimsuits, rompers, and matching sets from the celeb-loved brand. Through Wedensday, April 26, the Frankies Bikinis Spring Sale is offering shoppers 20% off everything with the code SPRING at checkout.
Frankies Bikinis recently launched an exclusive, limited-edition collection with Sydney Sweeney. The latest actress-approved collab is a 80-piece collection of swim and loungewear, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, as well as skirts, rompers and dresses. Be sure to check out the Americana-inspired Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis collection, which is included in the spring sale event.
Ahead, shop our favorite best-selling styles from the Frankies Bikinis Spring Sale before they sell out.
Delicate ruffles and girly gingham make this set stand out from the crowd.
Pair this adorable Etta Floral Bralette bikini top with the matching Shea Floral bikini bottom for the perfect springtime look.
From Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis collection, the Juliet Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit can be worn as a swimsuit for a beach day or as a bodysuit for a night out.
This effortlessly stylish and comfortable underwire top paired with matching bottoms is a great choice for lounging around all day.
The Kylee one-piece swimsuit features adjustable shoulder straps, a new textured jacquard fabric, lace up details and a high leg cut for a chic look.
Sultry cutouts and a cheeky fit are balanced by feminine ruffles and a darling pink floral print.
For those who prefer a tankini style, the Adriana Halter tankini top features a keyhole cut out and adjustable ties for all-day support.
Designed with a one shoulder neckline and a single cut out across the front and back, this one piece swimsuit offers a great fit and is great for the beach.
Pink embroidery and a scallop trim makes this chocolate-colored suit extra sweet — also available in key lime green.
For an evening out with the girls, pair this versatile one-piece swimsuit with your favorite pair of jeans.
