Frankies Bikinis' Best-Selling Swimsuits Are On Sale Now: Shop the Celeb-Favorite Styles for Summer

By Charlotte Lewis
frankies bikinis gigi hadid
Frankies Bikinis

Kendall Jenner, Barbie Ferreira, and Naomi Osaka-approved swimsuit brand Frankies Bikinis is celebrating spring with its biggest sale of the year. Right now is the perfect time to stock up on vacation essentials like swimsuits, rompers, and matching sets from the celeb-loved brand. Through Wedensday, April 26, the Frankies Bikinis Spring Sale is offering shoppers 20% off everything with the code SPRING at checkout. 

Get 20% Off Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis recently launched an exclusive, limited-edition collection with Sydney Sweeney. The latest actress-approved collab is a 80-piece collection of swim and loungewear, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, as well as skirts, rompers and dresses. Be sure to check out the Americana-inspired Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis collection, which is included in the spring sale event. 

Ahead, shop our favorite best-selling styles from the Frankies Bikinis Spring Sale before they sell out. 

x SYDNEY SWEENEY Chiara Ruffle Bikini Top
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Chiara Ruffle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Chiara Ruffle Bikini Top

Delicate ruffles and girly gingham make this set stand out from the crowd.

$110$88 WITH CODE SPRING
BIKINI TOP
$95$76 WITH CODE SPRING
BIKINI BOTTOM
Etta Floral Bralette Bikini Top
Etta Floral Bralette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Etta Floral Bralette Bikini Top

Pair this adorable Etta Floral Bralette bikini top with the matching Shea Floral bikini bottom for the perfect springtime look. 

$95$76 WITH CODE SPRING
BIKINI TOP
$95$76 WITH CODE SPRING
BIKINI BOTTOM
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Juliet Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Juliet Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Juliet Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

From Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis collection, the Juliet Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit can be worn as a swimsuit for a beach day or as a bodysuit for a night out.

$175$140
WITH CODE SPRING
Pam Plissé Underwire Bikini Top
Pam Plissé Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Pam Plissé Underwire Bikini Top

This effortlessly stylish and comfortable underwire top paired with matching bottoms is a great choice for lounging around all day. 

$115$92 WITH CODE SPRING
BIKINI TOP
$80$64 WITH CODE SPRING
BIKINI BOTTOM
Kylee Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
Kylee Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Kylee Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

The Kylee one-piece swimsuit features adjustable shoulder straps, a new textured jacquard fabric, lace up details and a high leg cut for a chic look. 

$185$148
WITH CODE SPRING
Lucia Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Lucia Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Lucia Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Sultry cutouts and a cheeky fit are balanced by feminine ruffles and a darling pink floral print.

$185$148
WITH CODE SPRING
Adriana Halter Tankini Bikini Top
Adriana Halter Tankini Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Adriana Halter Tankini Bikini Top

For those who prefer a tankini style, the Adriana Halter tankini top features a keyhole cut out and adjustable ties for all-day support.

$110$88
WITH CODE SPRING
Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit
Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit

Designed with a one shoulder neckline and a single cut out across the front and back, this one piece swimsuit offers a great fit and is great for the beach.

$175$70
WITH CODE SPRING
Tia Triangle Bikini Top
Tia Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Tia Triangle Bikini Top

Pink embroidery and a scallop trim makes this chocolate-colored suit extra sweet — also available in key lime green.

$85$68 WITH CODE SPRING
BIKINI TOP
$90$72 WITH CODE SPRING
BIKINI BOTTOM
Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit

For an evening out with the girls, pair this versatile one-piece swimsuit with your favorite pair of jeans. 

$180$86
WITH CODE SPRING

