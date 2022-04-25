Frankies Bikinis Sale: Save on the Celeb-Favorite Swimwear for Summer

Now's the time to stock up on summer essentials — swimsuits, sarongs, coverups and beach-friendly athleisure. Right now, Frankies Bikinis is having an epic spring sale through Thursday, April 28.

With the code SPRING, you can take 20% off every trendy bathing suit from the celeb-loved swimwear brand. In other words, run, don’t walk: This is a sitewide swim sale you won’t want to miss. Available in both classic silhouettes like scoop-back one-pieces as well as more unique monokinis and cut-out bikinis, the luxury swimsuit retailer has every style you could possibly dream of for summer.

20% Off Frankies Bikinis

We learned today that Frankies Bikinis is launching an exclusive, limited-edition collection with Gigi Hadid. The latest supermodel-approved collab will be a 98-piece collection of swim and loungewear, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, as well as bodysuits, leggings and dresses. The Americana-inspired Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection marks the tenth anniversary of the brand and is set to be released in two drops, the first being May 11 and the second on June 2.

With summer just around the corner, shop the Frankies Bikinis sale now and check out all our favorite items before they sell out.

Molly Low Rise Pants Frankies Bikinis Molly Low Rise Pants These low-rise sheer pants look just as good with platform slides for a night out as they do with their matching top, sitting by the pool. $175 $140 WITH CODE SPRING Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop The 18 Best One-Piece Swimsuits Under $35 on Amazon

16 Disney Swimsuits and Accessories for Your Next Family Vacation

Save Over 50% on Swimsuits, Dresses & Sandals at J.Crew's Spring Sale

The 22 Best Swimsuits of 2022 to Shop Before Summer Arrives

Amazon's Best Deals on Swimsuits Under $50 — Spring 2022

12 Stylish Swimsuits From Abercrombie We're Shopping for Summer