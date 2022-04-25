Shopping

Frankies Bikinis Sale: Save on the Celeb-Favorite Swimwear for Summer

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Frankies Bikinis

Now's the time to stock up on summer essentials — swimsuits, sarongs, coverups and beach-friendly athleisure. Right now, Frankies Bikinis is having an epic spring sale through Thursday, April 28. 

With the code SPRING, you can take 20% off every trendy bathing suit from the celeb-loved swimwear brand. In other words, run, don’t walk: This is a sitewide swim sale you won’t want to miss. Available in both classic silhouettes like scoop-back one-pieces as well as more unique monokinis and cut-out bikinis, the luxury swimsuit retailer has every style you could possibly dream of for summer. 

20% Off Frankies Bikinis

We learned today that Frankies Bikinis is launching an exclusive, limited-edition collection with Gigi Hadid. The latest supermodel-approved collab will be a 98-piece collection of swim and loungewear, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, as well as bodysuits, leggings and dresses. The Americana-inspired Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection marks the tenth anniversary of the brand and is set to be released in two drops, the first being May 11 and the second on June 2. 

With summer just around the corner, shop the Frankies Bikinis sale now and check out all our favorite items before they sell out. 

Kailyn String Bandeau Bikini Top
Kailyn String Bandeau Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Kailyn String Bandeau Bikini Top

Make it a string bikini match with this super chic bandeau top.

$90$36
WITH CODE SPRING
Vanessa Shine Twist Crop Top
Vanessa Shine Twist Crop Top
Frankies Bikinis
Vanessa Shine Twist Crop Top

Grab this best-selling twist top in eye-catching aqua for a low price, only until Sunday.

$105$84
WITH CODE SPRING
Enzo Terry Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Enzo Terry Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Frankies Binikins
Enzo Terry Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Make a cheeky statement with these terry bottoms, available in over twenty-five fabulous colors.

$90$72
WITH CODE SPRING
Taylor Strapless Tube Dress
Taylor Strapless Tube Dress
Frankies Bikinis
Taylor Strapless Tube Dress

Wear this quilted tube dress as an easy cover up, or wear it solo for a beachside dinner.

$140$112
WITH CODE SPRING
Jayden Strapless Bikini Top
Jayden Strapless Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Jayden Strapless Bikini Top

Throw yourself back to the early 2000s in this denim-reminiscent swim tube top. 

$105$84
WITH CODE SPRING
Molly Low Rise Pants
Molly Low Rise Pants
Frankies Bikinis
Molly Low Rise Pants

These low-rise sheer pants look just as good with platform slides for a night out as they do with their matching top, sitting by the pool.

$175$140
WITH CODE SPRING
Kyle Iridescent One Piece Swimsuit
Kyle Iridescent One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Kyle Iridescent One Piece Swimsuit

Look and feel as fabulous as a unicorn in this iridescent classic one-piece suit.

$185$148
WITH CODE SPRING
Dorothy Satin Halter One Piece Swimsuit
Dorothy Satin Halter One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Dorothy Satin Halter One Piece Swimsuit

Take your beach trip into new sexy heights with this silky one-piece showstopper.

$185$148
WITH CODE SPRING
Hayden Terry Long Sleeve Romper
Hayden Terry Long Sleeve Romper
Frankies Bikinis
Hayden Terry Long Sleeve Romper

Don't miss the chance to get this ultra-cozy terry romper (recently spotted on Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney) for 20% off.

$145$116
WITH CODE SPRING
Maggie Underwire Satin Bikini Top
Maggie Underwire Satin Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Maggie Underwire Satin Bikini Top

This satin bikini top is made with supportive underwire, perfect for someone who needs some extra oomph.

$110$44
WITH CODE SPRING
Tia Satin String Bikini Bottom
Tia Satin String Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
Tia Satin String Bikini Bottom

Say goodbye to clunky tan lines with this ultra-revealing side tie bikini bottom in lush satin.

$80$32
WITH CODE SPRING
Eden Halter Bikini Top
Eden Halter Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Eden Halter Bikini Top

We love the hardware embellishment on this classic halter bikini, perfect for a long day by the pool.

$90$36
WITH CODE SPRING
Dreams Hipster Bikini Bottom
Dreams Hipster Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
Dreams Hipster Bikini Bottom

Extra coverage is yours in these matching striped hip-hugging bottoms, available in three bold colors to best suit your style.

$90$36
WITH CODE SPRING
Paraiso Floral Wrap Sarong
Paraiso Floral Wrap Sarong
Frankies Bikinis
Paraiso Floral Wrap Sarong

Instantly transport yourself to a tropical resort with this floral patterned sarong, which pairs perfectly with any of Frankies' bikinis.

$90$72
WITH CODE SPRING
Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit
Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit

You'll dazzle in this unique cutout with contrasting trim.

$175$140
WITH CODE SPRING
Tatum Floral Triangle Bikini Top
Tatum Floral Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Tatum Floral Triangle Bikini Top

Strap into this string wraparound bikini with cute heart-shaped hardware for a unique style that's all your own.

$80$64
WITH CODE SPRING
Kailyn Floral String Bikini Bottom
Kailyn Floral String Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
Kailyn Floral String Bikini Bottom

Show off your best assets in this matching string bikini bottom.

$90$72
WITH CODE SPRING
April Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
April Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
April Monokini One Piece Swimsuit

If you don't want to decide between wearing a one-piece or bikini, you're in luck. This monokini in dashing blue gives you the best of both worlds.

$185$148
WITH CODE SPRING
Jamilla Iridescent String Top
Jamilla Iridescent String Top
Frankies Bikinis
Jamilla Iridescent String Top

Say hello to this peek-a-boo top, sure to catch anyone's eye while you're lounging poolside, on the beach or by the snack bar.

$95$76
WITH CODE SPRING

