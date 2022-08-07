Last chance to stock up on summer essentials — swimsuits, sarongs, coverups and beach-friendly athleisure. Frankies Bikinis is having an epic summer sale now through midnight. In addition, free shipping is included, so you can wear your bikini all summer long.

The celebrity-favorite swimwear brand is offering 30% off select trendy bathing suits. In other words, run, don’t walk: This is a sitewide swim sale you won’t want to miss. Available in both classic silhouettes like scoop-back one-pieces as well as more unique monokinis and cut-out bikinis, the luxury swimsuit retailer has every style you could possibly dream of for summer.

30% Off Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis has also launched an exclusive, limited-edition collection with Gigi Hadid. The latest supermodel-approved collab is a 98-piece collection of swim and loungewear, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, as well as bodysuits, leggings and dresses. Be sure to check out the Americana-inspired Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection, which marks the tenth anniversary of the brand.

With summer already here, shop the Frankies Bikinis sale now and check out all our favorite items before they sell out.

Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit Frankies Bikinis Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit Designed with a one shoulder neckline and a single cut out across the front and back, this one piece swimsuit offers a great fit and is great for the beach. $175 $122 Buy Now

