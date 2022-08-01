Frankies Bikinis Summer Sale: Save on the Celeb-Favorite Swimwear for Summer
Now's the time to stock up on summer essentials — swimsuits, sarongs, coverups and beach-friendly athleisure. Frankies Bikinis is having an epic summer sale now through Friday, August 5. In addition, free shipping is included, so you can wear your bikini all summer long.
The celebrity-favorite swimwear brand is offering 30% off select trendy bathing suits. In other words, run, don’t walk: This is a sitewide swim sale you won’t want to miss. Available in both classic silhouettes like scoop-back one-pieces as well as more unique monokinis and cut-out bikinis, the luxury swimsuit retailer has every style you could possibly dream of for summer.
Frankies Bikinis has also launched an exclusive, limited-edition collection with Gigi Hadid. The latest supermodel-approved collab is a 98-piece collection of swim and loungewear, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, as well as bodysuits, leggings and dresses. Be sure to check out the Americana-inspired Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection, which marks the tenth anniversary of the brand.
With summer already here, shop the Frankies Bikinis sale now and check out all our favorite items before they sell out.
Designed with a one shoulder neckline and a single cut out across the front and back, this one piece swimsuit offers a great fit and is great for the beach.
Its stylish and comfortable silhouette makes it a great choice for summer.
You can finally wear high leg bikini bottoms with this bottom.
The newest one piece swimsuit is sassy and has a halter shape, side cutouts, and cheeky coverage.
You'll love this triangle bikini top because it's adjustable and flatters your figure.
Combined with the bikini top, this bottom is a must-have.
Strap into this string wraparound bikini with cute heart-shaped hardware for a unique style that's all your own.
Show off your best assets in this matching string bikini bottom.
Instantly transport yourself to a tropical resort with this floral patterned sarong, which pairs perfectly with any of Frankies' bikinis.
We love the hardware embellishment on this classic halter bikini, perfect for a long day by the pool.
Extra coverage is yours in these matching striped hip-hugging bottoms, available in three bold colors to best suit your style.
This satin bikini top is made with supportive underwire, perfect for someone who needs some extra oomph.
Say goodbye to clunky tan lines with this ultra-revealing side tie bikini bottom in lush satin.
Take your beach trip into new sexy heights with this silky one-piece showstopper.
