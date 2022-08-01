Shopping

Frankies Bikinis Summer Sale: Save on the Celeb-Favorite Swimwear for Summer

By Charlotte Lewis‍
frankies bikinis gigi hadid
Frankies Bikinis

Now's the time to stock up on summer essentials — swimsuits, sarongs, coverups and beach-friendly athleisure. Frankies Bikinis is having an epic summer sale now through Friday, August 5. In addition, free shipping is included, so you can wear your bikini all summer long.

The celebrity-favorite swimwear brand is offering 30% off select trendy bathing suits. In other words, run, don’t walk: This is a sitewide swim sale you won’t want to miss. Available in both classic silhouettes like scoop-back one-pieces as well as more unique monokinis and cut-out bikinis, the luxury swimsuit retailer has every style you could possibly dream of for summer. 

30% Off Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis has also launched an exclusive, limited-edition collection with Gigi Hadid. The latest supermodel-approved collab is a 98-piece collection of swim and loungewear, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, as well as bodysuits, leggings and dresses. Be sure to check out the Americana-inspired Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection, which marks the tenth anniversary of the brand. 

With summer already here, shop the Frankies Bikinis sale now and check out all our favorite items before they sell out. 

Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit
Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit

Designed with a one shoulder neckline and a single cut out across the front and back, this one piece swimsuit offers a great fit and is great for the beach.

$175$122
Maggie Terry Underwire Bikini Top
Maggie Terry Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Maggie Terry Underwire Bikini Top

Its stylish and comfortable silhouette makes it a great choice for summer.

$110$77
Connor Terry Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Connor Terry Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
Connor Terry Cheeky Bikini Bottom

You can finally wear high leg bikini bottoms with this bottom.

$90$63
Amanda Satin One Piece
Amanda Satin One Piece
Frankies Bikinis
Amanda Satin One Piece

The newest one piece swimsuit is sassy and has a halter shape, side cutouts, and cheeky coverage.

$195$146
Tia Terry Triangle Bikini Top
Tia Terry Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Tia Terry Triangle Bikini Top

You'll love this triangle bikini top because it's adjustable and flatters your figure.

$80$60
Tia Terry String Bikini Bottom
Tia Terry String Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
Tia Terry String Bikini Bottom

Combined with the bikini top, this bottom is a must-have.

$80$60
Tatum Floral Triangle Bikini Top
Tatum Floral Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Tatum Floral Triangle Bikini Top

Strap into this string wraparound bikini with cute heart-shaped hardware for a unique style that's all your own.

$80$60
Kailyn Floral String Bikini Bottom
Kailyn Floral String Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
Kailyn Floral String Bikini Bottom

Show off your best assets in this matching string bikini bottom.

$90$68
Paraiso Floral Wrap Sarong
Paraiso Floral Wrap Sarong
Frankies Bikinis
Paraiso Floral Wrap Sarong

Instantly transport yourself to a tropical resort with this floral patterned sarong, which pairs perfectly with any of Frankies' bikinis.

$90$68
Eden Halter Bikini Top
Eden Halter Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Eden Halter Bikini Top

We love the hardware embellishment on this classic halter bikini, perfect for a long day by the pool.

$90$36
Dreams Hipster Bikini Bottom
Dreams Hipster Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
Dreams Hipster Bikini Bottom

Extra coverage is yours in these matching striped hip-hugging bottoms, available in three bold colors to best suit your style.

$90$27
Maggie Underwire Satin Bikini Top
Maggie Underwire Satin Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Maggie Underwire Satin Bikini Top

This satin bikini top is made with supportive underwire, perfect for someone who needs some extra oomph.

$110$33
Tia Satin String Bikini Bottom
Tia Satin String Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
Tia Satin String Bikini Bottom

Say goodbye to clunky tan lines with this ultra-revealing side tie bikini bottom in lush satin.

$80$32
Dorothy Satin Halter One Piece Swimsuit
Dorothy Satin Halter One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Dorothy Satin Halter One Piece Swimsuit

Take your beach trip into new sexy heights with this silky one-piece showstopper.

$185$139

