February is the best time to search for new jewelry and other accessories. After all, Valentine's Day celebrations bring out the best deals and debuts in the jewelry industry. And, let's face it: Heart-shaped jewelry is just plain cute. The deals on heart-shaped chocolates and Kate Spade jewelry has everyone excited for Feb. 14. Now, you have yet another reason to peruse some Valentine's Day jewelry.

Until Feb. 6, the celebrity-approved jewelry and accessory brand Frasier Sterling is hosting a buy one, get one free promotion on its entire Valentine's Day collection when you use code XOXO. The BOGO promotion is perfect because you can treat your valentine or galentine to an adorable Queenie Necklaceand reward yourself with a free My Boo Ring.

You don't need to celebrate Valentine's Day to splurge on a couple of pieces of handmade jewelry -- especially when celebs like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Vanessa Hudgens and so many other celebrities have donned Frasier Sterling. Even Justin Bieber showed off his Frasier Sterling Custom Pearl Princess Necklace.

It's easy to see why Frasier Sterling is a favorite among celebrities. The company's designs are reminiscent of the late '90s and early Y2K fashion trends. The nostalgia factor is more than enough to attract a number of celebs to Frasier Sterling.



Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa are just a few more celebs who can't get enough of Frasier Sterling's products. The Frasier Sterling Mesmerized Choker that Gigi Hadid and Halsey both wore is enough to make us miss the late '90s and all its beads.

Did we mention that the Euphoria Lover Bundle is also included in Frasier Sterling's BOGO sale? The Euphoria-inspired bracelet duo would make a perfect Galentine's gift for a friend and you. Plus, it's currently on sale in addition to the buy one, get one free promotion.

Shop some of ET's favorite jewelry from the celebrity-loved brand below.

Looking for some gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our Valentine's Day Guide 2022.

Lovers Hoops Frasier Sterling Lovers Hoops Bella Hadid has worn these heart-shaped hoop earrings, and we can see why. Something about a heart-shaped hoop makes these earrings seem more elegant than standard circular hoop earrings. $40 Buy Now

Spoiled Earrings Frasier Sterling Spoiled Earrings Want to spoil your sweetheart or friend on Valentine's Day? Then, these Spoiled Earrings would do the trick. By the way, Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae have both worn these cute heart-drop earrings. $48 Buy Now

Heartbreaker Ring Frasier Sterling Heartbreaker Ring The Heartbreaker Ring is the perfect hand-crafted design for your heartbreaking best friend. After all, it is a stylish accessory. $24 Buy Now

Custom Pearl Princess Necklace Frasier Sterling Custom Pearl Princess Necklace Who doesn't love a good customizable necklace, especially when Justin Bieber owns the same necklace? This necklace can be worn as a necklace or as a choker. We might be biased, but we think a pearl necklace that's decorated with 14k gold plated charms looks best as a choker. $66 Buy Now

Custom Candy Shop Necklace Frasier Sterling Custom Candy Shop Necklace If you want to wear a Valentine's Day beaded necklace like Gigi Hadid and Halsey's Frasier Sterling Mesmerized Choker, then you'll like this Custom Candy Shop Necklace. The Custom Candy Shop Necklace is a part of Frasier Sterling's Valentine's Day Collection, so you can benefit from the BOGO savings. $66 Buy Now

Stunner Ring Frasier Sterling Stunner Ring Whether you're shopping for a special someone on Valentine's Day or a friend for Galentine's Day, they're sure to love this bold and chunky ring. $38 $25 Buy Now

Queenie Necklace Frasier Sterling Queenie Necklace This pearl necklace with a cute heart-shaped pendant is a perfect necklace for layers. Mix and match it with a choker or two from your collection, or take advantage of Frasier Sterling's BOGO deal to get another necklace to complement this one. $58 Buy Now

My Boo Ring Frasier Sterling My Boo Ring The My Boo Ring features a circle of pink hearts. Although this ring is in Frasier Sterling's Valentine's Day collection, you could wear this delicate design all year. $28 Buy Now

Sweetheart Jewelry Case Frasier Sterling Sweetheart Jewelry Case If you're looking for a unique way to wrap up some Valentine's Day jewelry, try Frasier Sterling's Sweetheart Jewelry Case. A jewelry case in addition to rings, earrings or necklaces might seem like an extravagant gift, but that just makes it perfect for your extravagant valentine. $38 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts from Kate Spade: Jewelry and Handbags

The TikTok Coach Bag Is Back in Stock

The Most Gorgeous Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

Valentine's Day Chocolate, Candy and Other Sweet Gifts

26 Best Perfumes for Women -- Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Gucci & More

15 Valentine's Day Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now