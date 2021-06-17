'Friends' Cast Sings the Theme Song With James Corden Before He 'Nearly Kills' Them
A very friendly Carpool Karaoke! After hosting the beloved Friends reunion last month, James Corden released an 11-minute clip with the cast of Friends on Wednesday's The Late Late Show.
Corden first picked up Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry in a cart on the Warner Bros. studio lot after they'd been filming the reunion for a day and a half.
Of course, the "Carpool Karaoke" creator couldn't pass up the opportunity to have the six stars together in a "car" without singing the show's iconic theme song.
The A-listers didn't shy away from the task, even clapping and harmonizing as they rode through the lot.
The sweet moment was short lived as the group parked outside of Central Perk coffee shop set -- or at least they thought they had. Corden hadn't properly put the cart in park, and it began to roll backwards with the cast still on board.
"Can you imagine if you'd got off and that was it, dead, gone?" Corden asked the cast. The comedian couldn't get over the moment, turning to the camera and saying, "Honestly, just nearly killed the cast of Friends."
Luckily, everyone survived to enjoy a group chat at Central Perk.
For more from the Friends reunion, watch the clip below.:
