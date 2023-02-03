From Sporty to Cozy, Shop the 10 Best lululemon Gifts Your Valentine This Year Is Sure to Love
Here at ET, we love receiving chocolate and flowers as much as the next person. But if you really want to go above and beyond this Valentine's Day, get your sweetheart the gift they really want: new apparel from lululemon. The coveted athleisure brand just dropped its curated Valentine's Day gift picks, and there are so many stylish and functional options they'll want to wear over and over again.
Whether your loved one is a fitness junkie who's always putting in work at the gym, a steadfast believer in the "hot girl walk" or simply someone who loves comfy loungewear, there's something for everyone at lululemon. Pink and red pieces are a natural choice for Valentine's Day, and several of lululemon's beloved styles come in festive colorways: the Align leggings, Scuba hoodie, cotton beanie and more.
Below, we've selected some of our favorite styles for him and her to give and receive this Valentine's Day. Just be sure to place your order by Thursday, February 9 at 11:59pm PST to guarantee your gifts will arrive in time for the day of love. Need even more gift-shopping inspo? Be sure to check out our V-Day gift guides for men and women, plus budget-friendly gifts under $50.
Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.
Wear the Align tank top with its matching leggings for an adorably coordinated gym 'fit.
lululemon's belt bag is almost always sold out, so be sure to secure one while they're in stock.
Made of a cotton-blend fabric, this sweater is a timeless cold-weather staple.
Whether you wear them for bikram yoga or binge-watching, you'll be cute and comfy in these high-waisted flare pants.
Keep it cozy with a soft cotton-blend beanie.
Say hello to your new favorite hoodie with a comfy oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.
These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric.
Stuff this bag with lululemon goodies and their favorite treats for an extra-special gift.
Upgrade their grubby old sweatpants with a luxuriously soft new pair.
