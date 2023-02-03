Shopping

From Sporty to Cozy, Shop the 10 Best lululemon Gifts Your Valentine This Year Is Sure to Love

By Lauren Gruber
Here at ET, we love receiving chocolate and flowers as much as the next person. But if you really want to go above and beyond this Valentine's Day, get your sweetheart the gift they really want: new apparel from lululemon. The coveted athleisure brand just dropped its curated Valentine's Day gift picks, and there are so many stylish and functional options they'll want to wear over and over again. 

Whether your loved one is a fitness junkie who's always putting in work at the gym, a steadfast believer in the "hot girl walk" or simply someone who loves comfy loungewear, there's something for everyone at lululemon. Pink and red pieces are a natural choice for Valentine's Day, and several of lululemon's beloved styles come in festive colorways: the Align leggings, Scuba hoodie, cotton beanie and more.

Below, we've selected some of our favorite styles for him and her to give and receive this Valentine's Day. Just be sure to place your order by Thursday, February 9 at 11:59pm PST to guarantee your gifts will arrive in time for the day of love. Need even more gift-shopping inspo? Be sure to check out our V-Day gift guides for men and women, plus budget-friendly gifts under $50.

Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Align High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant 28"

Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.

$98
Align Tank Top
Align Tank Top
lululemon
Align Tank Top

Wear the Align tank top with its matching leggings for an adorably coordinated gym 'fit.

$68
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
lululemon
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

lululemon's belt bag is almost always sold out, so be sure to secure one while they're in stock.

$38
Textured Knit Crewneck Sweater
Textured Knit Crewneck Sweater
lululemon
Textured Knit Crewneck Sweater

Made of a cotton-blend fabric, this sweater is a timeless cold-weather staple.

$128
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
lululemon
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

Whether you wear them for bikram yoga or binge-watching, you'll be cute and comfy in these high-waisted flare pants.

$118
Close-Fit Cotton-Blend Ribbed Beanie
Close-Fit Cotton-Blend Ribbed Beanie
lululemon
Close-Fit Cotton-Blend Ribbed Beanie

Keep it cozy with a soft cotton-blend beanie.

$48
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
lululemon
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Say hello to your new favorite hoodie with a comfy oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.

$118
ABC Jogger Warpstreme
ABC Jogger Warpstreme
lululemon
ABC Jogger Warpstreme

These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric.

$128
Side-Cinch Shopper Bag 18L
Side-Cinch Shopper Bag 18L
lululemon
Side-Cinch Shopper Bag 18L

Stuff this bag with lululemon goodies and their favorite treats for an extra-special gift. 

$58
Softstreme High-Rise Pant
Softstreme High-Rise Pant
lululemon
Softstreme High-Rise Pant

Upgrade their grubby old sweatpants with a luxuriously soft new pair.

$128

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

