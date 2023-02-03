Here at ET, we love receiving chocolate and flowers as much as the next person. But if you really want to go above and beyond this Valentine's Day, get your sweetheart the gift they really want: new apparel from lululemon. The coveted athleisure brand just dropped its curated Valentine's Day gift picks, and there are so many stylish and functional options they'll want to wear over and over again.

Shop lululemon V-Day Gifts

Whether your loved one is a fitness junkie who's always putting in work at the gym, a steadfast believer in the "hot girl walk" or simply someone who loves comfy loungewear, there's something for everyone at lululemon. Pink and red pieces are a natural choice for Valentine's Day, and several of lululemon's beloved styles come in festive colorways: the Align leggings, Scuba hoodie, cotton beanie and more.

Below, we've selected some of our favorite styles for him and her to give and receive this Valentine's Day. Just be sure to place your order by Thursday, February 9 at 11:59pm PST to guarantee your gifts will arrive in time for the day of love. Need even more gift-shopping inspo? Be sure to check out our V-Day gift guides for men and women, plus budget-friendly gifts under $50.

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

