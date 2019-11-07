While fans of BH90210 got some bad news on Thursday when Fox announced that it would not be renewing the meta-fictional reboot series for a second season, star Gabrielle Carteris says all hope is not yet lost.

The actress -- who played Andrea Zuckerman on the original series and fictionalized version of herself in the revival -- walked the red carpet at this year's SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills, and she spoke with ET's Lauren Zima about the show's possible future.

According to Carteris, BH90210 wasn't technically cancelled, "It was not picked up."

"But, I actually have to say, you might be surprised. Some things are happening so we'll see," Careris teased.

"I think that it was such an incredible journey and that's why I don't think this is it," she explained. "There's some talk going on right now and we're gonna see what happens."

According to Carteris, the experience of getting back together with her former co-stars was a really wonderful experience.

"It was really fun to do. Yeah we had a great time," she shared. "It was, for me, full circle. It was great to be able to be with everybody as adults and to really, to share real lives."

And it's not just Carteris who is keeping her hopes up and her heart open to the possibility of the show continuing.

"We're all talking, we're all being talked to, so good things are happening," she shared. "We'll see."

The six-episode series was a meta take on a Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion, with original stars Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, and Carteris playing heightened versions of themselves as they came back together to plan a fictitious reboot show.

And while BH90210 fans clamored for a season 2 after a semi-cliffhanger ending, unfortunately, Fox said it wouldn't be in the cards.

"We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country," Fox said in a statement. "Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at Fox and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival."

ET caught up with Spelling back in September, where they dished on what they'd like to see from a possible season 2.

"The first season was really about getting to that place of making the reboot," Spelling explained. "So the fans will get to see [in] the second season more of their beloved characters." See more in the video below!

