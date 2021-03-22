Gap Sale: Save 50% Off Everything -- Tops, Jeans, Loungewear and More
There's nothing like the promise of spring to get in on major deals. And right now, you can save big with Gap, which is offering up a total of 50% off from every category. This is a Gap sale you don't want to miss out on!
The fashion brand, known for their denim and classic wardrobe staples, is offering up to 50% off jeans, tees, dresses, loungewear and more. You can save an extra 10% on items with the promo code FAMILY on top of the already 40% off select sale styles with the code FRIEND. Gap has clothing and accessories for women, maternity, men, kids and babies. If you're looking to stock up on face masks, Gap has a great selection of different prints, colors and sizes starting at $3 for a pack of three face masks.
We've scoured the Gap website to find the best deals to grab as we transition into spring, which are listed below. Top picks include high-waisted jeans, long-sleeve tops for spring layering, comfy joggers and dresses to grab to refresh your closet for warmer weather.
Check out the Gap Friends and Family Sale now and shop our favorites below.
