Gap Sale: Save 50% Off Everything -- Tops, Jeans, Loungewear and More

There's nothing like the promise of spring to get in on major deals. And right now, you can save big with Gap, which is offering up a total of 50% off from every category. This is a Gap sale you don't want to miss out on!

The fashion brand, known for their denim and classic wardrobe staples, is offering up to 50% off jeans, tees, dresses, loungewear and more. You can save an extra 10% on items with the promo code FAMILY on top of the already 40% off select sale styles with the code FRIEND. Gap has clothing and accessories for women, maternity, men, kids and babies. If you're looking to stock up on face masks, Gap has a great selection of different prints, colors and sizes starting at $3 for a pack of three face masks.

We've scoured the Gap website to find the best deals to grab as we transition into spring, which are listed below. Top picks include high-waisted jeans, long-sleeve tops for spring layering, comfy joggers and dresses to grab to refresh your closet for warmer weather.

Check out the Gap Friends and Family Sale now and shop our favorites below.

Gap Midi T-Shirt Dress Gap Gap Midi T-Shirt Dress Ease into spring with this simple shirt dress. $25 (REGULARLY $50) Buy now

Gap Softspun Sleeveless Wrap-Front Top Gap Gap Softspun Sleeveless Wrap-Front Top Be prepared to go sleeveless as soon as the sun comes out in this wrap-front top. $16 (REGULARLY $30) Buy now

Gap High Rise Destructed Crop Ankle Flare Jeans Gap Gap High Rise Destructed Crop Ankle Flare Jeans If you haven't given up your skinny jeans yet, this is the perfect opportunity to get a new pair of high-waisted jeans. $30 (REGULARLY $80) Buy now

Gap Softspun Cozy Jumpsuit Gap Gap Softspun Cozy Jumpsuit When you don't know what to wear, just throw on this soft buttoned jumpsuit. At this price, this jumpsuit is a must-buy. $31 AT GAP (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Gap Modern Boatneck Striped T-Shirt Gap Gap Modern Boatneck Striped T-Shirt This Modern Boatneck Striped T-Shirt is perfect for a casual Spring outfit. $16 (REGULARLY $30) Buy now

GapFit Sherpa Jacket Gap GapFit Sherpa Jacket We would imagine this sherpa jacket feels like a cloud on. $21 AT GAP (REGULARLY $118) Buy Now

Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt Gap Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt You can never have too many crewneck tees. $13 AT GAP (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Gap Drop Waist Swing Dress Gap Gap Drop Waist Swing Dress Get ready for spring with this bright fuchsia swing dress. Available in other colors, get this fuchsia color before it sells out! $37 AT GAP (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Gap Soft Woven Joggers Gap Gap Soft Woven Joggers Comfy and cute are what we're going for here. $13 (REGULARLY $60) Buy now

Gap Vintage Soft Classic Joggers Gap Gap Vintage Soft Classic Joggers Get these best-selling comfy loungewear joggers for 50% off the regular price. These comfy joggers are available in six other colors. $27 AT GAP (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

