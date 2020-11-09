Shopping

Gap Sale: Take 40% Off Everything Plus an Extra 20% Off

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
gap sale
Gap

The Gap sale is here and offering 40% off everything with code FRIEND, plus an extra 20% off with code FAMILY.

Get the sale discounts when you purchase Gap favorites including denim, T-shirts, dresses, leggings, denim, accessories and more. 

You'll receive free shipping from the apparel retailer on orders of $50 or more (and free returns, too). Sale styles at the online store are selling out quickly, so shop these online clothing deals -- including a stylish jumpsuit and soft hoodie from the brand -- now! 

Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.

Shirred Lace Top
Gap
Gap Shirred Lace Top
Gap
Shirred Lace Top
Gap
Rock this stylish shirt with your favorite denim jeans. This Gap Shirred Lace Top has a smooth cotton weave shirt with a lace trim.
REGULARLY $49.95
High Rise True Skinny Jeans with Secret Smoothing Pockets
Gap
Gap High Rise True Skinny Jeans with Secret Smoothing Pockets
Gap
High Rise True Skinny Jeans with Secret Smoothing Pockets
Gap
The stretchiest and softest denim pants to wear. A High Rise True Skinny Jean with a black metallic finish.
REGULARLY $89.95
Metallic Crinkle Midi Skirt
Gap
Gap Metallic Crinkle Midi Skirt
Gap
Metallic Crinkle Midi Skirt
Gap
The ultimate skirt for the holidays. Dress this Gap Metallic Crinkle Midi Skirt up with a sweater and heels or a casual shirt and boots.
REGULARLY $69.95
Turtleneck Sweater
Gap
Gap Turtleneck Sweater
Gap
Turtleneck Sweater
Gap
A soft fleece turtleneck sweater. Pair this Gap sweater with jeans or a skirts for the holidays.
REGULARLY $59.95
Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket
Gap
Gap Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket
Gap
Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket
Gap
Gap's Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket is made with 100% recycled fill, shell and lining. This is the lightest Gap puffer jacket with high-performance insulation helps keep you warm and cozy. This jacket is just over $56, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $118
Three-Quarter Sleeve Flounce Mini Dress
Gap
Gap Three-Quarter Sleeve Flounce Mini Dress
Gap
Three-Quarter Sleeve Flounce Mini Dress
Gap
This Gap Three-Quarter Sleeve Flounce Mini Dress comes in navy blue floral and orange floral. This dress is perfect for the change of season, moving into Fall.
REGULARLY $59.95
Mini Jute Tote Bag
Gap
Gap Mini Jute Tote Bag
Gap
Mini Jute Tote Bag
Gap
Gap's Mini Jute Tote Bag is a steal at under $9 (while supplies last).
REGULARLY $49.95
Icon Denim Jacket
Gap
Gap Icon Denim Jacket
Gap
Icon Denim Jacket
Gap
Gap's Icon Denim Jacket is made with non-stretch denim and finished in medium indigo wash. This jean jacket is perfect for wearing over summer dresses during the changing of the seasons.  
REGULARLY $69.95
Skinny Ankle Pants
Gap
Gap Skinny Ankle Pants
Gap
Skinny Ankle Pants
Gap
Gap's Skinny Ankle Pants are made with bi-stretch weave which are shape retaining. These Gap Skinny Ankle Pants comes in four other colors.
REGULARLY $59.99
Utility Jogger
Gap
Gap Utility Jogger
Gap
Utility Jogger
Gap
A pair of lightweight, sustainably sourced joggers. The Gap Joggers are perfect to lounge around in.
REGULARLY $59.95
Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
Gap
Gap Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
Gap
Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
Gap
A comfortable jumpsuit that can easily be dressed up or down. This Gap Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit can be paired with sneakers or shoes.
REGULARLY $79.95
Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Gap
Gap Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Amazon
Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Gap
A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for fall. 
REGULARLY $24.95

RELATED CONTENT:

Gap Face Masks Sale: 30% Off Select Face Masks

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals -- What to Know

Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Designer Clothes, Bags, Loungewear, Shoes, Beauty and Perfume

Old Navy Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Storewide

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Dior, Kate Spade, Cole Haan, TOMS and More

Adidas Sale: Get 20% Off Any Purchase Under $100, 25% Off $100+ or 30% Off $200+

Best Tie Dye Clothes Under $50 at the Amazon Sale

Wayfair Clearance Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Home Decor, Furniture and More

Athleta Sale: Save Up to 50% off Women's and Girl's New Markdowns

The Best Tie Dye: Clothing, Bags, Shoes, Accessories and More

The Best Sweatsuit to Keep You Chic and Cozy

Old Navy Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Storewide