Gap Sale: Take 40% Off Everything Plus an Extra 20% Off

The Gap sale is here and offering 40% off everything with code FRIEND, plus an extra 20% off with code FAMILY.

Get the sale discounts when you purchase Gap favorites including denim, T-shirts, dresses, leggings, denim, accessories and more.

You'll receive free shipping from the apparel retailer on orders of $50 or more (and free returns, too). Sale styles at the online store are selling out quickly, so shop these online clothing deals -- including a stylish jumpsuit and soft hoodie from the brand -- now!

Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.

Shirred Lace Top Gap Gap Shirred Lace Top Gap Rock this stylish shirt with your favorite denim jeans. This Gap Shirred Lace Top has a smooth cotton weave shirt with a lace trim. REGULARLY $49.95 $23.96 at Gap

High Rise True Skinny Jeans with Secret Smoothing Pockets Gap Gap High Rise True Skinny Jeans with Secret Smoothing Pockets Gap The stretchiest and softest denim pants to wear. A High Rise True Skinny Jean with a black metallic finish. REGULARLY $89.95 $43.17 at Gap

Metallic Crinkle Midi Skirt Gap Gap Metallic Crinkle Midi Skirt Gap The ultimate skirt for the holidays. Dress this Gap Metallic Crinkle Midi Skirt up with a sweater and heels or a casual shirt and boots. REGULARLY $69.95 $33.57 at Gap

Turtleneck Sweater Gap Gap Turtleneck Sweater Gap A soft fleece turtleneck sweater. Pair this Gap sweater with jeans or a skirts for the holidays. REGULARLY $59.95 $28.77 at Gap

Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket Gap Gap Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket Gap Gap's Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket is made with 100% recycled fill, shell and lining. This is the lightest Gap puffer jacket with high-performance insulation helps keep you warm and cozy. This jacket is just over $56, while supplies last. REGULARLY $118 $56.64 at GAP

Three-Quarter Sleeve Flounce Mini Dress Gap Gap Three-Quarter Sleeve Flounce Mini Dress Gap This Gap Three-Quarter Sleeve Flounce Mini Dress comes in navy blue floral and orange floral. This dress is perfect for the change of season, moving into Fall. REGULARLY $59.95 $28.78 at Gap

Mini Jute Tote Bag Gap Gap Mini Jute Tote Bag Gap Gap's Mini Jute Tote Bag is a steal at under $9 (while supplies last). REGULARLY $49.95 $7.19 at Gap

Icon Denim Jacket Gap Gap Icon Denim Jacket Gap Gap's Icon Denim Jacket is made with non-stretch denim and finished in medium indigo wash. This jean jacket is perfect for wearing over summer dresses during the changing of the seasons. REGULARLY $69.95 $33.57 at Gap

Skinny Ankle Pants Gap Gap Skinny Ankle Pants Gap Gap's Skinny Ankle Pants are made with bi-stretch weave which are shape retaining. These Gap Skinny Ankle Pants comes in four other colors. REGULARLY $59.99 $28.78 at Gap

Utility Jogger Gap Gap Utility Jogger Gap A pair of lightweight, sustainably sourced joggers. The Gap Joggers are perfect to lounge around in. REGULARLY $59.95 $14.86 at Gap

Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit Gap Gap Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit Gap A comfortable jumpsuit that can easily be dressed up or down. This Gap Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit can be paired with sneakers or shoes. REGULARLY $79.95 $20.81 at Gap

Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt Gap Amazon Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt Gap A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for fall. REGULARLY $24.95 $7.19 at Gap

