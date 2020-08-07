Shopping

Gap Sale: Take 40% Off Everything with the Friends and Family Sale

gap sale
Courtesy of Gap

The Gap sale continues with the Friends & Family Sale. You'll get 40% off everything with code FRIENDS and an extra 10% off with code FAMILY (restrictions apply). 

Get the sale discounts on Gap favorites including denim, T-shirts, dresses, leggings, accessories and more. Plus, Gap cardmembers can take an extra 20% off with code CARD20.

You'll receive free shipping from the apparel retailer on orders of $50 or more (and free returns, too). Sale styles are selling out quickly, so shop these online deals -- including a stylish midi wrap dress and soft hoodie from the brand -- now! 

Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.

Crop Icon Denim Jacket
Gap
Gap Crop Icon Denim Jacket
Gap
Crop Icon Denim Jacket
Gap

A cute denim jacket with a point collar and button front.

REGULARLY $79.95

Utility Jogger
Gap
Gap Utility Jogger
Gap
Utility Jogger
Gap

A pair of lightweight, sustainably sourced joggers.

REGULARLY $59.95

Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
Gap
Gap Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
Gap
Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit
Gap

A comfortable jumpsuit that can easily be dressed up or down. 

REGULARLY $79.95

Vintage Soft Hoodie
Gap
Vintage Soft Hoodie
Gap
Vintage Soft Hoodie
Gap

Because you can never have too many soft items of clothing.

REGULARLY $59.95

Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Gap
Gap Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Amazon
Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Gap

A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for summer (and early fall).

REGULARLY $24.95

