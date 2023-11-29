Get $100 Off the Dyson Airwrap Before This Cyber Monday Deal Ends

Dyson hair tools rarely go on sale, but the coveted Dyson Airwrap is on sale for $100 off at Amazon's extended Cyber Monday sale. Considering the Airwrap is one of the most in-demand hair tools and holiday gifts, you'll need to act fast to get the popular styling tool before it sells out.

Dyson Airwrap Amazon Dyson Airwrap The Dyson Airwrap comes with six different attachments to curl, shape, smooth, and hide flyaways with no extreme heat. $600 $500 Shop Now

Dyson unveiled the original Dyson Airwrap in 2018 and it has since been one of the most sought-after beauty tools. You've seen the Airwrap all over TikTok, but the price tag still stands in the way of getting your hands on one. The Dyson Airwrap is now on sale for $500, which is a 17% discount from the regular price.

Engineered for multiple hair types, lengths, and styles, the Airwrap comes with six attachments to style hair more efficiently. For a fast and efficient at-home blowout with precise shaping, now's the time to get the Dyson Airwrap and upgrade your hair care.

